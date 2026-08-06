Dan Lanning Recaps Oregon's First Practice of Fall Camp: 'One of my favorite parts of the year'

Oregon kicked off fall camp in Eugene on Wednesday as the Ducks prepare for their season opener on September 5 against Boise State. Head coach Dan Lanning met with the media following practice to give some key updates and his thoughts on what he saw from his team.

Opening statement: “Good first day of practice. It’s always fun to get out there. I think this is one of my favorite parts of the year. I know media day is awesome for you guys, but I actually like practice. The guys flew around, it’s always a challenge day one as far as checking where you’re at from a conditioning standpoint. Where you want to put yourself at to where you can achieve at a really high level. I thought our guys pushed through that. There’s no pads on so we’re not playing real football yet. But as far as assignments, guys are really up to date. Challenged some guys with different positions, their flexibility, the more they can do for the team. So overall satisfied, excited to watch the film.”

On what he can evaluate this early in fall camp

Lanning: “Body language, mindset, assignment sound, focus, all those things I think they can show up before I even step in front of film.”

On how many fields the team has access to

Lanning: “Two small outside and then Autzen Stadium as well. There’s a 70-yard field and a 50-yard field that we have. And then 100-yard field outside with Autzen and then the indoor obviously.”

On how player accountability carried over to first practice

Lanning: “I think the first day is a little bit of survive almost always for guys first day. So that’s part of it, that’s part of the challenge that’ll come out going into the second practice is: you were able to make it, who’d you bring with you? I think some of that’s gotta show up even more. Like I mentioned I think we have a lot of guys that are player led, but on the same note, can we create some more alphas in this process? That’s part of what fall camp is about.”

On what he saw from freshmen

Lanning: “Like always, some more ready than others. Some are gonna have great first days and then not have great second days. So there’s gonna be ups and downs as we go through camp, but certainly saw some guys pushing. I think the amount of walkthroughs and the work that we’ve done throughout off-season has really prepared these guys, the coaching that they’ve received—and then getting the right guys we think can make an impact.”

On what he’s looking for to see if someone’s ready for a new position

Lanning: “Mental acuity. They have to receive knowledge and be able to absorb it and take it and it makes sense. We try to break football down from really complicated things and make ’em really simple. And if we have guys that can handle that and do it at a high level, then we’re gonna be able to see ’em in some different spots. Dierre Hill is an example of a guy who did multiple things for us today beyond just what he’s done at running back. He’s in year two, we expect that out of him. We have wideouts now that can line up at any position at wide receiver. That’s an expectation, especially for guys that have been here….Can they handle it and are we able to push it to another level?”

On leadership roles he’s seen on defense

Lanning: “I saw some moments for sure that showed up for A’mauri. I think he’s got the oppportunity to be a phenomenal player for us and we need him to be. There’s some other guys that did the same thing.”

On Bear Alexander‘s growth as a leader

Lanning: “You gotta push every day with Bear, but he’s pushed himself every day and I think he’s become the best version of himself here. And guess what? There’s still more to grow, there’s still more opportunities for him to continue to improve, just like everybody on our team. Really happy with the growth that he’s had so far and I know there’s gonna be moments from today where he’s like okay I want to have that back. I want to get better at. But that’s part of his growth…He’s been phenomenal since he’s been here. He’s only gotten better every single day that he’s been here and he’s gonna continue to grow.”

On Dave Iuli, having him back

Lanning: “He’s had a ton of snaps obviously and there’s still a little bit of limitations that we’re doing as we go through fall camp here. He’s not gonna be full go right yet for us. But the amount of experience he has, it’s hard to replace experience especially game experience. And Dave’s certainly had that.”

On process of looking for someone like Iverson Hooks in the transfer portal

Lanning: “We were looking for somebody that could play the A position for us. Which is generally that. We weren’t necessarily looking for somebody that was smaller. Obviously you can make that quick attribute. We we’re looking for somebody that had the play skill set that he has. And it’s shown up. He’s got short-area quickness, burst, those are things that really paid off for us at the position in the past.”

On Ra’Shaad Samples incident from April

Lanning: “We were aware of this back in April when it first happened. One, we take it extremely seriously. There’s accountabilities that are required and they were required in this moment and on the same note they’ve been completed. But it’s something we’ll always take very serious. There’s always consequences in those moments and we handled that internally like we do with several things that you guys don’t necessarily know about.”

On Dillon Gresham‘s future

Lanning: “There’s not really a clear indication that Dillon’s gonna be able to help us here in the future. He’ll be a part of our team, but from a medical standpoint, I don’t know that that’s clear that he’d be able to.”