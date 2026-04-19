Dan Lanning Recaps Second Spring Scrimmage

On Saturday Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with media following the second scrimmage of the Spring.

We are now within a week of the annual Spring game set to take place inside Autzen stadium next Saturday. Fans are encouraged to attend and bring non-perishable items as a donation to attend. It is not required for entry.

Here are some of the comments from Lanning on Saturday with his full video included below.

Opening Statement:

“It was a good training game. Are there things we want to fix? I would like to acknowledge that next weekend. Next weekend the 25th spring game will take place. This is a great opportunity to support our military as well as some of our other sports, since baseball and softball are played in the afternoon.

So expect a big turnout. Hopefully we will have as nice weather as today. It was incredible out there today. A great day for us and a lot of work to do.

I am excited and excited about the film. It’s just a few things that come up early. We have to keep the ball and protect the offense better. We need to do a better job of stopping a few runs defensively, but overall good execution on both sides and a few things we can fix. Last training game before the spring game.”

On Message to the Team:

“Yeah, just limited options, right. We must recognize that every day is an opportunity for us to grow and become better here. And we will miss these opportunities. You know, I love spring training. But we get this opportunity and our games need it too more to recover. But these repetitions are difficult for us to simulate. That’s one thing that makes the spring game so great and why we always say we’ll always have one here. We create a game-like environment in our home. You know, then our fans come and make the whole thing really special. So we use days like today to be a kind of dress rehearsal for the games in the fall and this upcoming spring game.

On Breakout Players Emerging:

“Yes, I definitely have a few guys seen on both sides of the ball. I don’t know how much, someone intercepted a pass. I can’t mention everyone today made a play, but Brandon Smith made a great run. There were a few guys today made great plays. Good and bad moments in which these guys continue to improve.”

On Dakorien Moore Competing in Track:

“Yes, I met with our team today. We always talk about the connection. We have adjusted his load a little and are working closely with the athletics team together to clarify how they can work at a high level and still get the work done. From a football point of view, he has to do what he has to do for us from the last training session. He obviously has very special skills to go out there and compete. And I think he came sixth in the first competition the first time he did it. And I think that will only get better for him as he takes advantage of these opportunities.”

On Getting the Team up to Speed:

“Yes, it’s definitely different. I think it starts with the standards of the players, right? You come as a coach and say, these are the things we want to achieve. And now they hear the players saying, hey, these are the things we want to achieve. I think that’s coming across. A Group that consists not only of coaches on the field, but also of players, who are on the field as coaches and act at a really, really high level. But every year is different. Looking at it earlier, you’re now trying to compare to previous years and other seasons, then it’s a new group, then it’s a new team.

I asked our guys to raise their hands when they attended spring training last year. About 60% of the team had experienced this or 40% of the team had never completed spring training before. That’s a big difference. That’s a lot of guys we need to get up to speed.”