Dan Lanning Responds to USC Social Media Trolling: 'Focused on winning in the fall'

Oregon and USC have been going toe-to-toe for top talent on the recruiting trail for years now. But it wasn’t until the 2026 cycle that the Trojans started to win more of the heated battles against Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

After flipping two Oregon commits last cycle in 4-star quarterback Jonas Williams and 4-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, Lincoln Riley and the Trojans landed commitments from 2027 top-100 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Danny Lang and Rivals300 Anaheim (Calif.) Servite offensive tackle Drew Fielder in the last week.

Lang picked the Trojans over Oregon and Ohio State, while Fielder flipped away from a verbal commitment to the Ducks that lasted less than 60 days and three trips to USC for spring practice.

USC was quick to get on the keyboard and take a victory lap, posting two videos trolling Oregon. The video that had fans talking on social media said “Guess the grass wasn’t greener,” in reference to Dan Lanning‘s the “The grass is damn green in Eugene” mantra as the Ducks’ head coach drew major interest from other programs amid the coaching carousel.

Lanning was asked about USC’s trolling posts on social media following Tuesday’s spring practice and sounded completely unbothered.

“No reaction,” the Oregon head coach said. “Much more focused on winning in the fall.”

Oregon and USC last played in 2025, a game the Ducks won 42-27. The Ducks went on to reach the College Football Playoff Semifinals and finish the season 13-2, while the Trojans fell to TCU 30-27 in overtime of the Alamo Bowl and finished the year with a 9-4 record.

Oregon has held the edge in their recent on-field contests, with the Trojans last win over the Ducks coming on Oregon on November 5, 2016.

The Ducks and Trojans will surely continue to battle for top high school talent in the 2027 recruiting class and beyond, but Lanning remains focused on what’s happening on the field between the whistles.