Dante Moore: "I'm blessed to have them as my linemen."

On Sunday Oregon quarterback Dante Moore met with media. Of course there was discussion about the Orange bowl and preparing for Texas Tech. Moore also answered questions about his offensive line group and what they’ve been able to accomplish this season.

Here are the top comments from Moore with the video included below.

On Difference in Prep vs Last Year:

“Yeah, Coach Lanning has done a great job, you know, finding the best way for us to have the best schedule to prepare. Of course, playing JMU early kind of felt, you know, way better than last year than having a long period of a break. It kind of feels like we’re in rhythm. But overall, we’ve been pushing ourselves at practice. Of course, the days are pretty different, especially if you’re not playing on a Saturday. Probably playing in the middle of the week.

But overall, Coach Lanning’s doing a great job. Make sure he’s pushing us and we’re getting ready to fly to Miami. pushing us and we’re getting ready to fly to Miami.”

On Prepping for Tech’s Defense:

“I think naturally you have to, but you tell me. Yeah, I’ve been doing this since when I first got here. We have the best D linemen in the country. We have the best rushers. We have the best linebackers. So I feel like I practice every day. It’s the best look I’m going to get. I practice when I have, you know, great rushers. That’s helping me do a lot of pocket movement. Linebackers that are giving me good disguise looks, a lot of pressures. Kind of feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time.

Of course, Texas Tech has, you know, great front seven. You know, they’ve been working their tails off and make great plays. I got to give them the credit. But at practice, I’ve been doing it for a while now. So it’s going to feel pretty good that, you know, you practice how you play. You know, this week we’ve been pushing ourselves when it comes to a line, when it comes to myself. But we’re ready, we’re excited, and it’s going to be a great team to play against.

On Changes in schedule for Thursday Game:

“Yeah, when I woke up this morning, I didn’t even know it was Sunday. We thought it was all Wednesday. Yesterday we thought it was a Tuesday. I’m driving here and the freeways are clear. I’m like, where’s everybody at? And I check it’s the weekend. So, kind of feel like, of course, Atlanta’s done a great job making sure we’re treating this like it’s actually, you know, the beginning of the weekend.

It’s been going great this whole week, like this whole year you know there’s been some little bit of changes if we had to play a Friday game or things like that because Lanning’s done a great job to fix our schedules and make sure that mentally we’re getting ready like we’re preparing for a normal Saturday game.

So this whole week we’ve been pushing ourselves of course we’re gonna get ready to go down to Miami and get a couple practices down there and adjust to that weather and we’re excited.”

On the O-Line:

“Yeah, I just got to give, you know, the credit all to Coach Terry, man. Coach Terry is making sure that, you know, when it comes to the meeting rooms, protection-wise, technique-wise, the way he’s just dispersing to the O-line is just something that they’re learning. And, of course, you know, they all have the talent to do those things. But I feel like just mentally they’ve been getting so much better day by day, just seeing different pressures, communicating.

Poncho, of course, being a third-year guy, just knowing, you know, different looks. But, yeah, as a quarterback, you got to love the offensive line. Of course, this week they’re good with rushing the quarterback. But I feel like I practice when we have Matayo and Teitum and everybody going good on good.

I mean, that’s the best reps you can get, you know, every day. So Isaiah World and E-Man and Harkey and Dave and Poncho, just everybody’s pushing each other’s tail. As a quarterback, you know, I have 100% confidence and comfort in the pocket with them, so I’m blessed to have them as my lineman.”