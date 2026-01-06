Dante Moore: "I'm feeling real confident and excited."

On Tuesday Oregon quarterback Dante Moore spent time with media following practice. This is the final media availability in Eugene for the Ducks.

Of course there was a lot of questions about facing Indiana a second time and his growth from that game. Dante also leaned into the Tech game discussing areas he can improve.

Here are his top quotes and video included below.

On Changes in Prep for Indiana Round Two:

“Like you say you know in the past I talked about it. Tt was just made the game bigger than what it was and this week I kind of just attacked it like how I’ve been doing these past weeks. Making sure I have the same routine when it comes to you know watching film preparing my body. It’s getting ready for this moment like I’ve been doing with JMU and Texas Tech. But yeah, this week we’re still the same offense, we’re just having fun. Of course, practice, we’ve been having some little bit mistakes, but that’s what practice is all about. You know, you got to learn from it. Indiana’s, a great competitive team and we’re just ready to go out there and play football. It’s 11 vs 11 at the end of the day and we’re excited for it.”

On his growth this season:

“Yeah, I’ve got to give their D.C. and the 11 guys on defense their credit. They do a great job bringing multiple different pressures, showing different looks, pre-snap and then going post-snap. So yeah, just kind of just watching the film. At the end of the day, of course, they might throw something new out there. It’s just how game plans work and they might get us on it. And then that’s when you go to the sideline and watch the film and see what can go from there and just learn from it.

So at the end of the day, I’ve been just taking these protections and these run game things important. At the end of the day, you gotta protect yourself, you gotta protect your body. If I had to give a quarterback tip for any incoming freshmen, I’ll say learn protections first. Cuz at the end of the day, everybody can spin the ball, but you can’t spin the ball while you’re on your back. So you gotta make sure that you get the protections right.

And I’ve been kind of taking that more seriously and just understanding, you know, body health and making sure that, you know, we can move the ball and keep moving the chains.”

On Lessons Learned from Indiana Round 1:

“Yeah, I was too fast on progressions. There were some times where it was open guy. And I mean, you can say I was too fast in my progressions. There were some times where it was an open guy. I mean, you can say I was kind of seeing ghosts out there. It was more just trying to get through my progressions too fast. Another thing, too, is when I climbed to the pocket, I was trying to rush and get out. There were some times where I can climb to the pocket and there was no need for me to move.

So those are probably the two biggest things. You just got to learn from there. But, yeah, I’m feeling real confident and excited.”

On ‘Next Man Up’ mentality:

“This whole year we’ve been doing a great job when it comes to you know next man up mentality. A lot of players have stepped up for us. But yeah it’s a’s a lot of distractions going on in college football right now. Portal, NIL, people being hurt. But, of course, Lanning doing a great job making sure we’re focused, understanding that there’s only four teams left. These are things that you dreamed of. I don’t know if Oregon’s ever been in an Orange Bowl or a Chick-fil-A Bowl. These are things that, as a kid, that you just wish for, and you’ve got to be present where your feet is at.

Of course, the portal has a window of when it opens and closes. So, you know, a lot of it is just, you know, business. People got to make their decisions and go from there. But, you know, we’re just more excited. We’re ready for this game, and we’re ready to get going.”

On Tech Front Preparing them for Indiana:

“Yeah Indiana has great rushers as well and great linebackers. This team is all vets. They do a great job just showing different things. But Texas Tech of course had speedy rushers, dominant front. Of course they got me, and those are things we’ve learned from. This whole week, the whole line has been correcting themselves on things they messed up on this game. But I can help them out as well, climbing up into the pocket, getting the ball out of my hands quicker. So we’ve got a lot of things to learn from there, and we’re excited for this game.”

On Handling all of the Distractions:

“Yeah, this whole process is crazy. Of course, when I hit the portal, I knew where I was going right away. And of course, I was in a different situation. I wasn’t in the playoffs. And as you say, I wasn’t getting ready for that moment. But yeah, it’s a lot that comes with it. I don’t really have much to say about it because, I mean, I don’t want everyone to think about it. But, yeah, there can be a way we can fix it. I think Coach Lanning has been saying in his past interview different ways to change it. So whatever Coach Lanning says, I agree. So I don’t know what else to say.”