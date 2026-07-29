Dante Moore, Jamari Johnson and Teitum Tuioti Preview Oregon's 2026 Season at Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days are underway in Chicago and Oregon took center stage on Wednesday. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson and defensive end Teitum Tuioti spoke with the media to preview the 2026 season.

Dante Moore on why this year will be different

“I feel like every time we’ve gotten that close we’ve always fallen short, but those are just learning moments. I feel like coach Lanning always goes back to the drawing board and finds a way for us to get over that hump. Our goal this year is to chase history. That all starts from the offseason work we’ve put in. I feel like this offseason we’ve done a great job putting on the body weight, speed. Coach Kyle Bolton, coach Wilson Love, coach (Anthony) Kincy everybody has done a great job just making sure that we’re stacking days in the offseason ’cause that helps us carry momentum through the season.”

Dante Moore on his decision to return

“It was a great decision. When I first did it I was a little bit hesitant, but at this point where I’m at right now in the offseason it’s all full force. There’s no looking back from here. These guys I’m on stage with are for sure people that could’ve went to the NFL last year. For us to come back, we all want to chase history and help us reach our goals. We’re just dialed in this year. We’re gonna have a great year. We’re gonna have a lot of smiles on that field and have some fun.”

Teitum Tuioti on what feels different with new DC Chris Hampton

“I would say this year we’re excited about it. We’re excited for coach Hamp to lead us as a defense and we’re excited as a defense to just showcase what we have. We have a very experienced defense. We have a team of veterans on defense. And we got guys that are really competitive so we’re excited for us defensive players to showcase what we have for this year.”

Jamari Johnson on what stands out about new OC Drew Mehringer

“That was my guy. Just seeing him come back with a bigger role, it makes me smile because I know he worked for it and he earned it. Coming back I know he got a great plan for us and he’s a smart guy. He has great plan for us and I’m just ready to get after it.”

Dante Moore on Mehringer

“He’s done a great job just coming in as an offensive coordinator. He was working the tight end group last year. So him just being able to adapt to coaching a bigger role. He’s for sure been talking to me a lot this offseason about things I like, things I don’t like. But at the end of the day he’s our scientist. He’s the one that puts everything together in the pot and then he makes us go out there during practice to go ball out. He’s done a great job. Love him to death.”

Jamari Johnson on other pass catchers we’ll see this fall

“Y’all are gonna be seeing pretty much everybody. Me, J Mac (Jeremiah McClellan) he’s got incredible hands, E Stew (Evan Stewart) he came back from an injury he’s looking better as ever, DK (Dakorien Moore). You’re gonna see the ball in a lot of people’s hands this season.”

Teitum Tuioti on Oregon defensive line

“We got so many players on our defense. We got so much depth at the defensive line as well. A’mauri Washington’s a great leader, Bear Alexander’s a great leader for our those younger guys. We got me and Matayo in our OLB room so we’re excited to showcase what we have up front this year as long as we continue to build chemistry, continue to play for reach other it’s gonna be a special year for us.”

Dante Moore on what he’s seen from the offensive line

“It all starts with coach Terry. He’s a coach that stays in the building, early mornings and late nights. He makes sure he gives the offense his full effort that he can give. It also goes to Poncho, Poncho up front, he’s a vet it’s his fourth year. He had the chance to play with Bo, chance to play with Dillon and me. So he’s experienced a lot, seen a lot in football. This offseason we’ve been doing a great job when it comes to extra meanings, walkthroughs, spring ball did great. At the end of the day we’re gonna keep sharpening our tools. Everybody’s gonna have the question marks or things that they see error at in a team, but when it comes to game 1 we’re gonna be ready.”

Jamari Johnson on what Oregon has to do in 2026

“The thing that we have to do is I would say be more connected as a team and we’re doing that. Just focusing in the weight room and getting that weight room down and the playbook. Getting that playbook down. We got a big playbook. So getting those things together and we’re gonna be on our way.”

Teitum Tuioti on most important thing Oregon has to do in 2026

“We gotta enjoy the process this year. Obviously there was a lot of talk, there was a lot of things going on. But we got a team that’s excited to play for each other and as long as we take the step by step processes and go day by day, we’re gonna be just fine and we’re gonna get the outcome we want.”

Dante Moore on most important thing Oregon has to do in 2026

“Smile. That’s the one thing I love. Just being able to smile through the good, bad and ugly. Just understanding that every day we get to go to way with our brothers. Just enjoying the process like Teitum said, just smile and keep a smile on your face and just enjoy the moment.”