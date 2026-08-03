Dante Moore: "Pressure is a privilege"

Oregon Football held its annual Media Day in Euegene to start a fresh week as fall camp kicks off in Eugene on Wednesday. Quarterback Dante Moore has had a busy summer traveling all over the world from Tokyo to Chicago and much more.

He met with the media on Monday to preview the 2026 season and here are some of his top quotes.

On Jamari Johnson

“This year he’s taken prehab, rehab, everything before, even the game of football more serious. He learned a lot from Kenyon (Sadiq). Kenyon used to get to the facility at 4:45 in the morning, hot tub, stretching. And he’s done the same thing with just learning his routine. Not saying he has to play like Kenyon, because at the end of the day, you’re yourself, but just picking up those habits. He’s learning from the players that have done something in our lives that we want to do. Go first round, get drafted. So he’s done a great job.”

On his growth as a person and player

“I’ve been connecting with Earth way more. Eugene, trees, forest, hikes, just this world that God has blessed me with. Just being able to really appreciate that. Just get to learn myself more as a man in this community. Just be around the great people of the city of Eugene. And then as a football player, I’ll say just being a leader, being able to rally the troops, make sure we handle every task that needs needs to get handled. But overall, I feel like I got more learning to do this off-season and with these upcoming days.”

On connection his receivers growing

“They’re very talented. The receivers, they put so much work in. Our trust has gotten way better. Recently, we were in the ocean together. Me and the receivers swimming with the waves, and they didn’t believe me at first. Go ahead, go in the water, have a good time, and then they trusted me with that. So our trust level is way up there. And then as a player, the game of football-they’ve been doing this since they were four or five years old. They’re very talented, but at the end of the day they’re enjoying the process. A lot of them are young. A lot of them are old as well. So, all of us coming together to make sure we keep that same goal in our mind and go attack it.”

On Oregon’s offensive line

“It starts with coach (A’lique) Terry. Coach Terry has done a great job producing linemen and coaching them. Of course, you have Poncho that came back. He’s doing a great job just molding everybody as an O-line. At the end of the day, we got some guys that came in, we’re working the weight room, putting on some muscle out there, and at the end of the day, Coach Terry’s doing a great job with the playbook, making sure they’re staying with the right technique with certain things. But overall, I’m not worried at all. We have so much more time of practice and getting reps in with each other, and I’m gonna for sure feel confident game one.”

On what he’s most excited about with this year’s offense

“Coach (Drew) Mehringer. I’m super excited about just trusting his game plans. Coach Stein did one hell of a job here, just make sure he pushed the herd and kept this offense how it was supposed to be, and hope he does great things at Kentucky. But Coach Mehringer, he’s a scientist. He’s really smart. He’s for sure really good at dissecting defenses and helping make sure we have the right play called. At the end of the day, he’s been coaching me very well, coaching the players. He was a tight ends coach, now just coaching the whole offense. So he’s done a great job with that. So he’s going to for sure be ready. And at the end of the day, there’s going to be some bumps and bruises and things you have to learn, but it’s game of football. You gotta learn and adapt to it.”

On trying to remain mindful amid big expectations

“Pressure is a privilege. There’s a lot of pressure on this team, but at the end of the day, we kind of put that pressure on ourselves. We’ve done great job these past couple years, and we’ve got to trust in our game plans and trust in coach Lanning. Of course, we gotta follow our our leader, and he does a great job making sure he’s preparing us. It’s just gonna keep being more and more pressure in my life. So, gotta embrace and just enjoy it.”

On Evan Stewart

“He’s somebody that probably had the greatest offseason I’ve ever seen. The way he just came in every day, early in the mornings, late nights, just pushing himself, pushing the team. Of course, this past year wasn’t the year he wanted. With that incident, it just made him love the team even more. We all appreciated him for the support and things he did.”

On what he’s held on to from Peach Bowl loss

“I watched a lot of Fernando’s tape. Fernando Mendoza-he’s a ball player. He is someone I respect. I’ve been playing him since I was my freshman year at UCLA, played each other at Cal. I learned a lot from him. The way he’s just so good at anticipating throws, confidence of throwing RPOs. So I just learned a lot from just watching the tape. We just learned a lot as a team, just knowing things we can’t do in that certain game. Of course, a lot of things I did, ball in jeopardy. So, just making sure that I just learned from that. But yeah, quarterbacks watch quarterbacks, watch them make their plays, and just learn from them.”