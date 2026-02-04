Dayton Raiola Commits to Oregon, Ducks Add Younger Brother of Transfer Quarterback

Oregon has scored another late commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Rivals Industry 3-star Buford (Ga.) athlete Dayton Raiola has announced his pledge to the Ducks.

He’s the younger brother of Nebraska transfer and new Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, who committed to the Ducks last month.

The younger Raiola is listed at 6’1″, 225 pounds and primarily played quarterback in high school. Raiola ranks No. 1,988 nationally, the No. 59 athlete and the No. 197 prospect in Georgia according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

The left-handed quarterback threw for 2,208 yards and 26 touchdowns against 4 interceptions his senior year while completing 61.9% of his passes.

Raiola led the Wolves to a perfect 15-0 record and a Georgia 6A state title his senior year at Buford, the highest level of football in the Peach State.

He was previously committed to Nebraska, but made the decision to de-commit from the Cornhuskers in November leading up to his older brother’s decision to enter the transfer portal after two spending two seasons in Lincoln.

Raiola’s family has a long history of playing high-level football with his father Dominic playing offensive line for Nebraska from 1997 to 2000 and his uncle Donovan playing offensive line at Wisconsin from 2003 to 2005.

Raiola participated in the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii earlier this year, where he also took reps at linebacker. The plan for him is to move to tight end/H back when he enrolls at Oregon.