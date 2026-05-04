Ducks Climb in Baseball, Softball Rankings

It has been a couple of great weeks for the Oregon baseball and softball teams. Both squads are winning big games and have landed high in the latest rankings.

On Monday the rankings for both sports were updated. Let’s take a look at them and why the Ducks are riding high down the home stretch of their seasons.

Baseball

On Monday D1Baseball.com updated the rankings for college baseball. And Oregon landed at No. 13. Coincidentally Oregon State lands at No. 10 in those same rankings.

The squad headed to Seattle on Friday and started off the week with a win over Washington. They followed it up on Saturday with a 10-4 win. On Sunday Oregon was not able to complete the sweep of Washington losing 5-9.

The team moved to 35-12 on the season and 17-7 in conference play this season.

Next up is a three-game series starting Friday at UCLA. The Bruins are the No. 1 team in college baseball meaning the Ducks will have a lot on their plate (pun intended) this weekend. Oregon was expected to play Grand Canyon University this week but that two-game series has been canceled.

Softball

Meanwhile coach Lombardi has moved his team into the top ten of the latest rankings. On Monday Oregon was ranked by Softball America as the No. 9 team in the country.

The regular season concluded last week at No. 5 UCLA with the Ducks winning Friday and Saturday but losing the finale on Sunday. Those wins helped push the Ducks up to that No. 9 ranking but also pushed UCLA down No. 10 after the series loss.

The ladies finished the regular season 40-11 overall and 20-4 in conference play.

Next up is the Big Ten tournament beginning on Wednesday. Oregon will face the winner of Game 3 which includes Purdue and Wisconsin on Thursday at 1:30 PM PST. UCLA is also in that bracket setting up a potential rematch in the semifinals.