Ducks Defense Dominates, Oregon Overwhelms Texas Tech, 23-0

No one said it had to be pretty. At this point in the year, all that matters is scoring more points than the opponent, and when the opposition puts a zero on the board, you like your chances. Oregon did just that, turning good feelings into a 23-0 Orange Bowl victory on New Year’s Day.

On Oregon’s opening drive, the Ducks quickly learned that running the ball would be a challenge after Lee Hunter opened the game with one of Texas Tech’s many tackles for loss. Fortunately for Will Stein and Oregon, the passing game proved more than capable on the opening sequence. Dante Moore completed four passes to tight ends on the rest of the drive, setting up a field goal that gave the Ducks an early 3–0 lead.

The remainder of the first half was dominated by defense on both sides. Oregon’s defense pitched a shutout, allowing just 88 total yards while forcing two takeaways—an interception and a fumble recovery by Brandon Finney. While Dante Moore’s stat line looked impressive at halftime (22-of-27 passing for 192 yards), the Ducks struggled to solve Texas Tech’s dominant defensive front. The Red Raiders recorded eight tackles for loss and came up with several key stops to halt Duck drives in their tracks, including a David Bailey tackle for loss on third-and-one in the red zone late in the half. That stop forced an Atticus Sappington 39-yard field goal, sending Oregon into halftime with a 6–0 lead.

Defense has been the name of the game as Oregon heads into the half with the lead over Texas Tech 😤



Watch the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl on ESPN and the ESPN App 🏈 pic.twitter.com/Gwyczm1EbO — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2026

The second half picked up right where the first left off, with elite defense, but this time the Ducks delivered a breakthrough score. Matayo Uiagalelei made a clutch play when the Ducks needed it most, recording a strip sack that set up a Jordan Davison six-yard touchdown on the very next play. The quick strike gave Oregon a 13–0 cushion early in the second half.

On Texas Tech’s following drive, they were able to move the ball down the field for the first time in the game, but when faced with a 4th & 1, Jadon Canady made a big stop to force a turnover on downs and get the ball back for Oregon’s offense.

Following a Dante Moore interception, Texas Tech put together another drive and reached a goal-to-go situation after a 24-yard connection from Behren Morton to Terrance Carter Jr., but Oregon’s defense refused to budge. Brandon Finney sealed the drive with his second interception of the day, preserving the shutout for Tosh Lupoi’s dominant defense.

HAVE A DAY, FINNEY 😮‍💨



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/wnp4GglcqH — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 1, 2026

The Ducks’ defense delivered one of—if not the—best performances of the Dan Lanning era. Oregon held Texas Tech to just 206 total yards, allowing only 4.2 yards per pass attempt and 2.4 yards per rush.

With the dominant win, Oregon advances to the College Football Playoff semifinals for just the second time in program history.