Ducks Surge in Recruiting Rankings Following Walden, Stepp Commitments

Dan loves football but he sure loves him a good Summer too. Summer Dan loves to do some ‘crootin in the Summer which is when the bulk of his recruiting class fills up.

To start the month of July earlier today Oregon was ranked No. 9 nationally and No. 2 ranked class in the Big Ten Rankings. Only behind Ohio State currently ranked No. 5 nationally.

With the additions of four-stars Tae Walden and Hayden Stepp, both top-100 players nationally, Oregon has moved up in the rankings. The Ducks are now No. 4 nationally and have passed Ohio State as the top team in the Big Ten. Only Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Miami are ranked ahead of the Ducks.

Stepp becomes Oregon’s second highest ranked commitment with Walden becoming Oregon’s fifth highest ranked commitment. Oregon now has 7 commits ranked inside the top-100 of the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The commitments of each adds two more states to Oregon’s expansive national reach. With the additions of Nevada and Tennessee, Oregon now has commitments from 16 different states.

Oregon now has 15 blue chip commitments of its 23 total commits. The Ducks now have 11 defensive commits counting Stepp. They also have 10 offensive commits and 2 listed as athletes in Walden and Sam Ngata.

The Ducks are also considered the leader for five-star wide receiver Xavier Sabb. The nation’s No. 32 ranked player, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, would be the second highest commitment for Oregon in this 2027 class.

His commitment will air on the Rivals YouTube channel live at 2:00 PST.