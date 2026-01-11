EDGE Matayo Uiagelelei Announces NFL Decision

Dan Lanning continues to have some of the most impressive retention ability of any coach in the country. After EDGE Teitum Tuioti announced his plans to return, his teammate opposite him did the same.

Moments ago, EDGE Matayo Uiagelelei announced he will return to Oregon for his senior season. This gives Lanning the return of both starting EDGE’s ahead of next season. That is a ton of reps and production for this Oregon defense.

Uiagelelei finished the 2025 season with 34 total tackles and 6 sacks. It wasn’t the year he had expected but still highly productive. When he’s on, he’s a matchup problem for opposing tackles.

Coming out of high school the 6-foot-5, 265-pounder was the No. 40 ranked player in the Rivals Industry rankings. The St. John Bosco (Calif.) product was the No. 5 ranked player in his home state.

Uiagelelei has been a polarizing NFL draft pick player. He’s been ranked in the first round of mock drafts but not consistently. A successful year at Oregon could cement him as a first round pick next year.