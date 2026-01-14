Evaluating Oregon's Remaining Needs in the Transfer Portal

It’s been a crazy 48 hours in the transfer portal and Oregon isn’t finished yet. The Ducks have landed nine commitments as of Tuesday evening, but there are still needs that need to be addressed.

Let’s take a look at some spots where Oregon could look for some more help.

Defensive line

This is by far and away the most pressing need in my book. Getting all four of your starters back here is great, but it certainly wasn’t cheap. The other thing I find myself asking is whether some of the names that have entered could wind up withdrawing from the transfer portal. It’s not something we’ve seen much of in the Dan Lanning era, but I wouldn’t rule it out completely. Things change at the drop of a hat in the portal era. Maybe Oregon circles back with some guys they recruited heavily out of high school. Someone like a Trajen Odom, who just entered the portal on Tuesday night. Pinning down a number is tough, but I think around three would be solid.

Running back

The Ducks have lost virtually all of their depth behind Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Everyone except Da’Jaun ‘Dink’ Riggs and incoming true freshman Tradarian Ball. What makes this a tricky situation is you’re going to have to sell someone on being a No. 3 back. That’s not impossible, but that role isn’t as appealing as being part of say, a 1-2 punch. You definitely want a bit more depth here because running backs take a ton of hits and as we saw this year, it’s nearly impossible to make it through an entire season unscathed.

Offensive line

A’lique Terry and the Law Firm got the ball rolling with Yale’s Michael Bennett on Monday, giving them someone I would think they view as a plug-and-play right tackle to replace Alex Harkey. I’d assume Dave Iuli is back for another year, which means you’re probably looking for a starting left tackle in the transfer portal.

Enter Jordan Seaton, the former 5-star plus+ prospect who’s looking for a new home after two years at Colorado. He’ll no doubt command a hefty NIL package, but we know Oregon’s willing to pony up for linemen. They did last year for Isaiah World and they did it the year prior for Ajani Cornelius. The Ducks were a finalist for Seaton coming out of high school and I wouldn’t be shocked to see him make his way out to Eugene for a visit. You’re probably look at one or two more adds here. I’m as excited about Immanuel Iheanacho as the next guy, but you don’t want to bank on true freshman being a starter. I’m interested to see where Gernorris Wilson falls in all this. He was Oregon’s sixth man in the O-line rotation before getting injured.

Linebacker

This is a spot that fans are clamoring for some reinforcements at. With Bryce Boettcher wrapping up his college career, Oregon is probably looking at a starting unit of Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson in 2026. How much will Brayden Platt and Gavin Nix progress this offseason? One would hope enough to at least be in the two-deep. There’s not a splashy name with Oregon ties that I know of out there right now, but I think the staff should at least entertain adding to this position.

Quarterback

Oregon added Dylan Raiola on Monday, but we still don’t know what Dante Moore is going to do. If he returns, you obviously don’t need another. If he declares for the draft, I think adding another scholarship player at the position to give you get closer to that sweet spot of four would be ideal.

Cornerback

Oregon missed out on A.J. Harris with the former Penn State cornerback committing to Indiana earlier this week. They haven’t been tied to anyone new that I’ve seen, but they could use at least another body here after the departures they saw hit the transfer portal.

Safety

The Ducks landed Koi Perich on Monday and signed a lot of safeties from the 2026 class, but I think a bit more depth could be helpful. Someone like Ohio State’s Faheem Delane is a high-profile name Oregon recruited in the 2025 class, He played in 13 games this season, but LSU may be the team to beat after his brother had quite a bit of success there. There’s not many high-profile guys available.