Evan Stewart says he found more than his health during rehab: 'I found myself'

One of the players most fans are excited most about this season is the return of Evan Stewart. Many wondered if he’d back for another season and if so, what it would look like after his rehab.

There has been quite a bit of praise sent his direction for his hard work and dedication to getting ready to make an impact this season.

He was made available at media day Monday and talked about his journey back and being ready for this season.

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On the Road to his Rehab:

“The road back to this point in training camp was very long. I feel blessed, honestly. I thank the Lord my Savior for giving me strength, the will, the courage and the mentality to surpass myself every day, to get myself in the best shape of my life and to go compete. It means a lot.”

On how he feels this season:

“I definitely feel more explosive. The fact is that I have always had good top speed. It was surprising to me to find that I became very explosive in acceleration as it is something I always wanted thinking the two combined would make me a better player. But now I feel like I have both.

On what success looks like:

“Success really is about doing everything I can for my team, to help us go as far as possible and reach this milestone during the playoffs. And to be that decisive element, as if every time I touch the ball or it comes towards me, something special is happening.”

On the WR Competition:

“In fact, it’s just because we’re all different. There’s J-Mac (McClellan) with his hands, me with my speed, Iverson Hooks who comes from AB and Dak (Dakorien). There’s Jalen Lott and Gatlin (Bair) with his speed. We all have different profiles. So when you see someone doing something you’re not very good at, it pushes us to surpass ourselves to progress. So it’s a great friendly competition.

On Becoming a Leader:

“It’s crazy, quite simply, because I had good role models during my university career, especially starting at A&M with a great guy. He was a great leader for our entire team. We called him our Swiss army knife. Next thing you know, we come, I arrive here, I have these guys, I have DG. And just seeing all these different guys running things, it’s impressive. And last year, watching Sadiq, Malik (Benson) and Gary Bryant, I learned how to really lead. But I mean, I feel like I’ve always had a leadership role.

Personally, because I feel that I have a good influence on many people, especially in the world of football, with our players. Other than that, I just try to be… the voice of young people in our group and, you know, to improve as a unit.”

On Staying Grounded:

“I just discovered things that I never really did. Before, everything revolved solely around football. Training, perfecting everything, every aspect is… And then when everything slowed down, it made me notice things I wasn’t paying attention to. For example, the speed of the game, when I got to college, seemed very fast to me. Looking back now, when I had to sit still, the game seemed so much slower than on the field. But I had also never been on the sidelines, it was a first for me. Other than that, I was just trying to find hobbies. I took up bowling. I love bowling. Other than that, I found myself. I grew closer to God and kept moving forward.”