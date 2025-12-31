Evan Stewart's Future Status Remains Uncertain

Oregon lost one of its most experienced receivers before the season even started. Receiver Evan Stewart was injured prior to Fall camp and has yet to play this season. He’s been on and off the injury report the last few weeks but has yet to take the field.

Stewart did travel with the team to Miami but was listed as out on today’s depth chart. He was also not spotted at the open portion of practices.

Here is a little bit from him about getting closer to playing and his future plans.

——————————————–

On the Rehab Process:

“It’s been crazy, I’m not going to lie. Especially given the fact, you know, I used to wake up, you know, it used to be okay for things to feel not so good and stuff like that. But, I mean, waking up every morning and knowing it wasn’t good it was like yeah I just wasn’t used to it. But after a while you know I just got into the mindset of I gotta get back, I gotta help my team. This could be a blessing in disguise. Now when we talking how it’s been, it’s just been long. Honestly just because you know every week it’s a new thing I’m trying to unlock new things trying to test new things and then you know when things get close and you think you’re close, it’s a small like you didn’t gain a small ounce of you know I’m saying accomplishment. But I mean just stacking the days.”

On Being Close to 100-percent:

“I really that’s crazy I really can’t answer that just because every day somebody does ask you. Then I have no say they like just because as I say I wake up one day I might feel 90. I might wake up the next day feel 80. Then the next day feel 90 again. It’s like it just depends, just depends trying to get consistent right now.”

On Teammate Support:

“Shoot, I mean, it ain’t a day go by that I don’t smile around them. It’s not a day that I mean that they it’s just not another memory. It’s just nice to be around them honestly see them accomplish things that I haven’t seen them do, especially players like J Mac and Malik. I met Malik when I was at A&M and we played at Alabama.

But J-Mac, I watched J-Mac grow into himself all last year being behind Tez and Trey and J-Lo. So it’s been pretty amazing, honestly.”

Final Thoughts:

“Going to this game, we’re going in with a chip on our shoulder. We know what’s at stake. We know this is a team that’s a good team. We ain’t shying away from no opponent. We got respect for our opponent, but I will say we’re coming in there and we’re trying to own it, for sure. Other than that, for me, shoot, y’all can’t expect to see me soon. I’m just, I’m trying. I want to be out there for y’all. I love Oregon. Hey, I’ll be there soon.”