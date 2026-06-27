Exciting Stories to Watch for the Oregon Ducks in 2026

We are only a couple months away from the Oregon Ducks’ first game of the 2026 season against the Boise State Broncos. While we painfully watch the weeks tick by in anticipation, there are already some stories that should excite you about this season. Stories that will be fun to watch play out right in front of us.

This will be a pivotal year for Dan Lanning and his team. Will they finally get over the hump and win the natty? And which players will rise to the top? We can make some guesses, but part of the fun of watching college football is seeing guys breakout, like a Malik Benson or Jadon Canady.

Who will I be watching this season? Let’s find out…

Will Dante Moore Claim the Crown?

© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a fan of the Ducks, we have been truly blessed with some exceptional quarterback play over the years. You can go back a few decades if you want, but when you have guys like Marcus Mariota, Bo Nix, and Justin Herbert in just the last 12 years, that’s an embarrassment of riches at that position.

Now we have Dante Moore entering his second season with the Ducks, and an enormous amount of pressure to perform at a high level. He will be a favorite by many fans and media for the Heisman, the number one overall pick, and the best player in college football.

Will he claim that title? Will he meet and possibly surpass Mariota, Nix, and Herbert as the best quarterback of the 21st century for Oregon? This would be the year. Nix had a massive leap in production from year one with the Ducks to year two. Mariota had his Heisman season when he was a junior, like Moore.

Dante has the talent. He has the mindset. He has arguably the most weapons of any Oregon quarterback in the history of the program. I’m extremely excited to see what he achieves in 2026.

Who Will Step Up As the 1A Receiver for Oregon?

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan celebrates with Dakorien Moore against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. (Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

A lot has been said about how deep this receiver room is for the Ducks. Four former 5-star receivers in Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, Gatlin Bair, and now Jalen Lott. Oregon also has breakout-star Jeremiah McClellan and transfer Iverson Hooks at wideout. That’s a lot of mouths to feed, and it will be up to Drew Mehringer and Dante Moore to spread the rock.

Even with all that talent, Oregon has thrived when they have a clear alpha dog at receiver. For Nix that was Troy Franklin. For Dillon Gabriel it was Tez Johnson. Last season Kenyon Sadiq had the most receptions on the team with 51. The receiver with the most catches was Malik Benson. Rounding out the top 3 receivers was McClellan with 37 and Dakroien Moore with 34.

It was a somewhat disappointing season for Moore. The gifted wideout missed four games with an injury and never seemed to really be himself once he did get back on the field. I think everyone will be excited to see what he can do now that he’s fully healthy and entering his second season with the Ducks.

In a similar vein, everyone will be anticipating the return of Evan Stewart after missing the entire 2025 season. Will he live up to the hype that he had when he first transferred to Oregon?

There are so many candidates for the top weapon at receiver next season. I can’t wait to see who rises above the rest. These guys all have the talent to be great. It might just come down to who has built the best rapport with Dante Moore.

How Good Can This Secondary Be?

Oregon Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception against Texas Tech. (Photo by: © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Oregon suffered some losses to the secondary in the offseason. 30 players transferred from the Ducks in the past few months, and 6 of those players were in the secondary. Most of the transfers registered some snaps this past year, but the Ducks didn’t lose any of key contributors to the portal. It was the draft that snatched away some of the best players from the roster like Dillon Thieneman and Jadon Canady.

The main guys who remain are Aaron Flowers, Brandon Finney Jr, and Ify Obidegwu. Those three players were all in the top 11 for pass snaps last year. Flowers logged 399 pass snaps, 384 for Finney, and 226 for Obidegwu. This will be a pivotal season for those three. Flowers and Obidegwu will be redshirt sophomores, and Finney will be a true sophomore.

Adding to those three will be Na’eem Offord and Peyton Woodyard from last year, and newcomers like Koi Perich, Aaron Scott Jr and Carl Williams IV from the portal, and highly ranked recruits such as Jett Washington and Devin Jackson.

This will be an interesting mix of young guys who are coming into their own, some veterans from the portal, and some exciting true freshmen. The Ducks had the 4th best graded defense on PFF last season, and the second-best pass defense. It will be fun to see how these guys grow and improve on what was done in 2025.

What Will the New Coordinators Do with the Offense and Defense?

Oregon Ducks coach Chris Hampton and Drew Mehringer. (Photo by: Max Unkrich ScoopDuckOn3/© Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

There are a lot of other stories to watch in 2026, but the last one I’m going to mention in this article is the newcomers at the coordinator positions. What will Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton do with the offense and defense next season?

As I mentioned in the last section, Oregon had the fourth best defense in the country according to PFF and the sixth best defensive efficiency according to ESPN. What will Hampton do to take the defense to the next level now that Tosh Lupoi is coaching at Cal? Expectations will be high for the young and talented defense next season.

On the flip side, Mehringer will be taking over arguably the most talented offense in the history of the Ducks. In terms of overall firepower, it’s hard to find a more talented roster. He will be trying to build on the sixth most efficient offense according to ESPN and the third highest graded offense from PFF.

Lanning has an impeccable record for hiring coordinators at Oregon. Every one of his coordinators are now coaching at the power 4 level. It’s hard not to trust his judgement in this area and we will all be watching how these two coaches do in their first year at their position.