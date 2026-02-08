Familiar Oregon Names Competing for Super Bowl LXI

Later today we will all be watching our televisions waiting to see who will be the NFL’s next champion. Will it be the Patriots or the Seahawks?

Super Bowl Sunday is a national holiday. One of the few days most of the world caters around this singular event. Which typically makes for a less productive Monday for many.

One of the fun elements to the game is seeing which former alum or notable names are in the game. I don’t know about many of you, but I find myself not really a fan of either team. So this will be my first time watching both at least in a complete game this season. FWIW, I don’t really have an NFL team. I used to be a Bucs fan coming out of high school as a young adult. (S/O to Mike Alstott, John Lynch, Derrick Brooks, Warren Sapp, etc.)

One of the best corners in the game, Christian Gonzalez will likely be the most recognizable former Duck in this game. Gonzalez is a true CB1 and might be the best corner in the NFL today. Truly an elite player.

Since there isn’t a ton of Ducks in this game, I’ll include a few names many will recognize in this one later today as well. And not just stars in the game, players that were involved in Oregon during their college recruitment.

New England Patriots

CB – Christian Gonzalez – Obviously transferred from Colorado under coach Meat. Gonzalez was one and done but he was immediately Oregon’s best corner and it wasn’t even close.

RB – TreVeyon Henderson – Of course not a Duck but Oregon fans will remember him running WILD over the Ducks in the Rose bowl. Henderson went for 94 yards on 8 carries and an 11.8 YPC in that game. Ouch.

QB – Drake Maye – Again not a Duck but we still remember him balling out vs Oregon at North Carolina in the 2022 Holiday bowl. I remember watching him thinking he’d be a star in the NFL. Here he is among some of the elite.

SAF – Brendan Schooler – We all remember Sunshine Schooler. Finished his career at Texas but somehow continues to be a fan favorite. He’s always been an elite special teams guy.

LB Bradyn Swinson – His college career flourished at LSU but he was in line for a bigger role at Oregon after his development. Swinson was a 5th round NFL selection.

Seattle Seahawks

QB – Sam Darnold – The USC product was seemingly almost a Duck a couple of times. But he was not. Darnold now finds himself in an elite spot after mixed NFL success thus far.

WR – Cooper Kupp – Never a Duck but with Junior Adams on staff for a few seasons, we heard plenty about Kupp. Additionally Kupp TORCHED Oregon back in 2015 for 15 catches for 246 yards and 3 touchdowns. IN ONE GAME.

DL Brandon Pili – Pili was a tough recruiting loss for the Ducks. He transferred in his senior year from Alaska to Westview in Portland only to sign with USC. That was a big loss for the Ducks.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba – His game in September of 2021 vs Oregon is widely credited as his emergence in college football. Of course that came in a loss in Columbus which was one of Mario Cristobal’s biggest wins at Oregon.

OL Shane Lemieux – Currently listed on the injured practice squad for Seattle.