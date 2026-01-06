Four Oregon Players Listed in Latest ESPN First Round Mock Draft

The name of the game is putting players into the league if you are Oregon. It’s been a hard road for Dan Lanning to recruit and develop players getting them ready for the NFL. Under his watch Oregon has seen players flourish and break records for first round picks.

The record might soon fall again.

Jordan Reid of ESPN posted his first round mock draft. Keep in mind only the first 18 picks are locked in at this point. So Reid used ESPN FPI to project 19-32. Which means those spots are not currently set.

In his first mock draft, Reid predicted the Raiders would select Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick.

No. 2 – NY Jets

QB Dante Moore

With five first-rounders over the next two drafts, the Jets have a prime opportunity to replenish a roster that lacks talent everywhere. The Justin Fields experiment didn’t go as planned, so the Jets could part ways with him this offseason. Moore could give them a smooth, poised operator who has the potential to be a high-end starter. He has yet to make his intentions known about declaring for the draft, but if Moore does come out, he would be drafted very high — and coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey could get their franchise signal-caller.

No. 19 – Carolina Panthers

TE Kenyon Sadiq

The Panthers have decisions to make about quarterback Bryce Young, as he is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Carolina also must decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option for 2027. The Panthers hit on first-round receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2025 draft and drafting Sadiq would give Young another playmaker while allowing Carolina to further evaluate the quarterback’s long-term fit with the franchise. Sadiq is the clear No. 1 tight end in the class; he creates mismatches as a receiver (his eight touchdown receptions top all FBS tight ends) and is a more-than-willing blocker in the run game.

No. 27 – Houston Texans

DL A’mauri Washington

Houston has three defensive tackles on injured reserve and could use reinforcements there to play off their elite edge rushing duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. Washington has high upside and continues to improve in his first year as a starter. He is an upfield penetrator who is capable of playing multiple interior spots but projects best as a 3-technique at the next level. His violent hands create quick wins against interior blockers, and the Texans would be adding an explosive defensive lineman to an already-stout defense.

No. 29 – New England Patriots

EDGE Matayo Uiagelelei

The Patriots’ massive turnaround from 4-13 in 2024 to 14-3 this season has been based in large part on coach Mike Vrabel’s development of the young core. Uiagalelei can add to that core and is ready to play right away. He plays with all-out effort and is capable of fitting into multiple schemes at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds. Uiagalelei is already an asset in run defense but must continue to improve his pass-rush moves to help the Patriots on the edge, especially because K’Lavon Chaisson is set to become a free agent.