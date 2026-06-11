Four-Star DL Kasi Currie Locks in Commitment Date

Later today one of Oregon’s top defensive line targets will make his college decision. Blair Angulo of 247Sports reports Sierra Canyon (Calif.) defensive lineman Kasi Currie will make his college decision today at 1:00 PST.

Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas are his four finalists.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder will announce on the CBS college football YouTube channel.

He has only taken official visits to Georgia and Texas thus far. He was expected to visit Oregon this weekend starting tomorrow. Unless he commits to Oregon ahead of that visit, I doubt that trip happens.

Currie is the No. 62 ranked player overall in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He is the No. 5 ranked DL nationally.