How Good Will Davison and Hill Be for Oregon in 2026?

The 2026 College Football season is rapidly approaching. The Oregon Ducks face the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium on September 5th. That’s just a little under three months away, and one of the most exciting questions going into this season is the running back room.

How good will the pairing of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. be in 2026?

They were two of the highest ranked backs in the country if you go off PFF grades. Hill was ranked 6th with a 90.7 overall grade and Davison was ranked 11th at 89.3 for the season.

How much can they build on that success this season and where will they rank in the all-time running back pantheon at Oregon?

The Expectations are High

Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. against Montana State. (Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

There are high hopes for these two true-sophomores. Together they combined for 1,320 yards on 187 attempts and 20 touchdowns. That’s pretty good collectively, but individually Davison ranked 101st with 623 yards and Hill was 126th with 556 yards.

Overall, the Ducks ran for 3,154 yards and 35 touchdowns. Dante Moore accounted for 295 of those yards and 2 TDs, and Noah Whittington (now with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent) led the team with 828 yards. His departure sets up Davison and Hill as the primary backs for next season.

Will either of them break the thousand-yard mark though? It’s possible. Jordan James had 1,285 yards in 2024 on 233 attempts and an average of 90.5 yards per game. Bucky Irving had 1,216 yards in 2023. That seems totally doable for Davison in the Duck offense.

Davison only had 98 attempts in 2025, and if you do the math and give him 233 attempts in 2026 at his yards-per-carry of 6.4, he would have had 1,491 yards this season. That would have ranked third in the country behind Cam Cook and Ahmad Hardy.

Will the Ducks lean on him that much though? Hard to say. Personally, I don’t think they will. They have too many weapons on this offense and they will want Davison healthy for the playoff. They missed him terribly against Indiana.

What Could Davison and Hill Accomplish Together?

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Ducks have had some stellar backfields over the years. One of the most prolific was LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner in 2010 and 2011. The Blur offense was explosive and deadly, with the zone read wreaking havoc in the PAC-12.

In that 2010 season James had 1,840 yards and Barner finished with 576 on the ground. 2011 was even better, with 1,870 yards from James and 971 from Barner, with De’Anthony Thomas pitching in 608 off the bench. That 2011 squad had 4,437 yards on the ground and 42 touchdowns. Hard to beat that production.

The Ducks have only had two seasons where they had multiple players break the 1k mark. In 2001, with Onterrio Smith and Maurice Morris, and then 2008 with Jeremiah Johnson and LeGarrette Blount. They have come close several other times, but it’s extremely difficult to have two players put up that kind of production in the same year.

In 2001, including the post season, Smith rushed for 1,220 yards and Morris finished with 1,002. During the regular season, the team only had 2,162 rushing yards that year, which just shows how different the offense was under Mike Belotti back in those days.

Davison and Hill would have to see their carries increase drastically next season to come even close to matching the Smith and Morris stats. Is that possible within this offense? Possibly. Will Oregon have a three headed monster again, or just the two backs?

Touches Will Be Hard to Come By at Oregon

Vincent Carchietta | Imagn Images

While I think these players are more than capable, it is unlikely that Davison and Hill will both achieve the same kind of success that we have seen in seasons past. They have all the talent necessary for that kind of production, but Oregon has so many weapons on their offense.

Dante Moore will be the focus. Dan Lanning and Drew Mehringer will be trying to get him the Heisman, and at the same time they will want to keep their superstar receivers happy. The Ducks have an embarrassment of riches at wideout right now.

It will be a crowded receiver room with Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Gatlin Bair, Iverson Hooks, and Jalen Lott (just to name a few) and then there are the tight ends. Jamari Johnson will be heavily featured in the offense next season, and talented youngsters like Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh could also see significant snaps.

All of that to say, we might not see the kinds of attempts for Davison and Hill that would be required to put up big numbers. Too many mouths to feed. Too many stars to keep happy.

The wrinkle could be the weather or injuries. Oregon had to deal with both last season, and you just never know what the football gods will throw at you.

Davison could be called upon once again to carry the offense if the Ducks face significant rain. Fewer games in warm climates like Arizona and SoCal have increased the odds of facing a monsoon…. Or snow.

Will the season be a failure for Hill or Davison if they don’t break 1k? Absolutely not. This team doesn’t really need one guy to carry the load at any one position. That won’t stop people from asking questions, or screaming “feed the studs” if they feel like Davison isn’t getting the ball.

The most important metric will be wins, and most importantly getting the final win of the season in all of college football.