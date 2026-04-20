Huge Sweep for Oregon Softball, Basketball Adds Another Transfer

It’s Monday which means it’s time to take a quick look at some of the action from this past week and weekend.

Oregon baseball and softball had big weeks. Meanwhile Oregon basketball picked up a new commitment in the transfer portal.

Here is a look back at all of the action in one easy to read location.

Softball

Oregon did not get in on any action until Friday. But they didn’t miss a beat and perhaps the days off rested them for the big test. Oregon hosted No. 23 ranked Washington for a three-game series and managed to pull off the sweep.

That was a huge conference sweep over a quality opponent to improve their ranking. On Monday Softball America moved Oregon up to No. 15 in the rankings. Washington remains at No. 23 following the sweep to the Ducks.

This week they kick things off on Wednesday by hosting Oregon State. Then the ladies host Ohio State from Friday to Sunday in Eugene. They are now 35-9 on the season and 16-2 in conference play. Lombardi has her team on an 11-game winning streak.

Baseball

Oregon didn’t get to play its Tuesday match with Oregon State due to weather. So they opened up the week with a three-game series with Illinois starting on Friday. The bats were hot with Oregon scoring 40 runs in those three games. Unfortunately the second game was a battle of terrible pitching and Oregon lost that game 13-16 to Illinois. But still went on to win the series 2-1 overall.

They will play Oregon State this week on Wednesday in Corvallis. Then the Ducks will be back in Eugene ready to host Penn State for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

Waz’s squad moved to 28-11 on the season and 12-6 in conference play. They are currently ranked No. 19 by D1baseball.com.

No you didn’t miss a game. But Spring ball wraps up this week. The Ducks will be in Autzen stadium on Saturday with its annual Spring game. Fans can attend the event for free with non-perishable food item donations accepted.

Making some waves however was Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore participating in track. The former five-star participated in the long jump event taking 6th place in his debut. He was joined by many of his teammates showing up to support his efforts at the event.

The Ducks will host a massive group of recruits this week and weekend. Follow along with all of the action here on ScoopDuck.

Men’s Basketball

Again, you didn’t miss a game. But the transfer portal is wide open and Dana Altman has a lot of work to do to complete his roster.

Over the weekend he added former Kentucky guard Jasper Johnson to his transfer commit list. The Ducks now have four transfer commitments thus far. Which might only be half of what Altman needs to finalize this roster.

Oregon recently hosted San Jose State guard Colby Garland for a visit and he is expected to make a decision early this week between the Ducks and Georgia Tech.