Iapani Laloulu: "Just puts a lot more fire for us."

Oregon starting center Iapani Laloulu, often referred to as “Poncho” spoke to media on Sunday. It was his first chance to speak to media after his announcement to return for another season.

Additionally, Oregon was passed over for the Joe Moore award after being a finalist for three straight years. Laloulu offered respect to the winner, Iowa but said he would use it as fuel for the Orange bowl.

Additionally an explanation of the ‘Law Firm’ was offered to finish up the media session.

—————————————————-

On Decision to Return:

“Yeah, I mean, before I start, I just want to give praise to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Just what an opportunity to come in on a Sunday and play the game. And the blessing of coming back, you talked about, you know, it wasn’t an easy decision, but it was a, I think for me, it was a decision, you know, I made with the Lord. I’m just praying every day and just talking to my family and coaches getting some insight. And some of the brothers that’s in the NFL too, you know, trying to see what I should do. And it all just came down to prayer and just, you know, feeling what I feel like we’re doing.

On Goals for Returning:

“I think honestly, really just coming back and just seeing, looking back on this passion and feeling like, you know, I think there’s still left for me over here in Eugene to finish. And just really just preparing. But right now, you know, really just focus on this game we got coming up next in the Orange Bowl. “

On relationship with Dante Moore:

“Like I said before I love that dude you know he gets the job done. And he trusts me now to get the job done up front being able to lead the guys like you said, our relationship has grown over the past two years. Just this year, even last year, even though he wasn’t getting the playing time that he needed, just building that relationship with him and just knowing. And the way Dante is, that’s who he is.

He wants to build relationships with everybody. He takes the receivers, DB, not DBs, but the tight ends, everybody on the offensive side out as a true leader, it is. So it’s cool to see that. And, you know, like I said, I love the dude.”

On Not Winning the Joe Moore Award:

“I mean, obviously, you know, we all have our, our thoughts and opinions, you know, I feel like we should have won it, but at the end of the day, I feel like, you know, just hats off to Iowa. You know what I’m saying? They got a good squad as well. You know, they got a good leadership, you know, right there in the middle, you know, let’s shout out to Logan. He did a great job with those guys. And, you know, that just puts a lot more fire for us, you know, to come back next and win it all.”

On Jacob Rodriguez:

“I think one thing that really stands out to me is the way he just flies around the ball. Like on film, you can see the dude literally running from one sideline to another sideline, just making plays and effort. Like I talked about their front. You can tell that they’re being taught effort and just to chase and strain to the ball. So just making sure that I get up to the next level and stop him while I can.”

On Origin of ‘The Law Firm:’

“I ain’t going to lie. That started with Terry. I think it was Coach Terry. This is when I first got here. So when Terry first got here, I first got here. And that was Terry, Coach Cutt, Kavanaugh, and Coach Dow. It started with those four. I don’t know. It just, you know, being the law firm, you know, you’ve got a set of laws. And, you know, if you’re not doing it, we’re going to punish you. It’s basically that, my point of view. And, you know, you’re like, you know, whatever. I think, what is it? I think judicial and all of that. I don’t know nothing about law, but forgive me. But, you know, if you’re not going to follow the law, you know, we’re going to be those guys who come over there and punish you for not following it.”