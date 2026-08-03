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Scoop Duck Basketball Recruiting

Impact: Oregon MBB Makes Late Transfer Addition in Malique Ewin

Oregon Duck Washington
Justin Hopkins
20m
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Utah State at Villanova
Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Villanova Wildcats forward Duke Brennan (24) shoots the ball against Utah State Aggies forward Karson Templin (22) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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