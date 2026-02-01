Is Oregon Working on Another Late Addition for Their 2026 Class in Anthony Jones?

While the early signing period has come to hold all of the excitement for Oregon fans in recent years, it looks like there may be one more name worth tracking in the 2026 class ahead of this week’s “late” or “traditional” signing period on February 4. On Saturday, 3-star Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran defensive lineman Anthony Jones posted an Instagram story showing that he was in Eugene.

Looks like 2026 Crean Lutheran (Calif.) DL Anthony Jones is in Eugene during Oregon’s Junior Day weekend.



Jones is a former UCLA commit. https://t.co/wXRpHBMhJt pic.twitter.com/UhQDdBNf85 — Max Torres (@mtorressports) January 31, 2026

Jones is listed at 6’4″, 290 pounds on Rivals and checks in as the No. 40 defensive lineman in the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2026 class.

He originally committed to UCLA in May 2025 before decommitting in September after the Bruins fired head coach DeShaun Foster. But it didn’t last long as he chose to re-commit to UCLA in November.

The other schools that were prominently mentioned in his recruitment include Tennessee and Washington. Now in February, the big defensive lineman remains unsigned, and he could be an intriguing late addition for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

While Jones hasn’t posted anything on social media signifying an official offer from the Ducks, he has posted Oregon related graphics. He was also linked to Oregon in September as Rivals’ Adam Gorney reported that the coaching staff had reached out.

The Ducks signed a very small defensive line haul in the 2026 recruiting class that included 4-star EDGE Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones, 4-star Tony Cumberland and 3-star EDGE Dutch Horisk. Jones and Cumberland both finished inside the top-100 of the final Rivals300 rankings and Oregon also added a preferred walk-on in the trenches in Ewa Beach (HI) James Campbell defensive lineman Tevita Paongo.

Given the mass wave of departures along Oregon’s defensive line rotation, particularly second-string players, the coaching staff in Eugene has prioritized adding depth pieces for the 2026 season. This offseason the Ducks have added defensive linemen D’antre Robinson and Jerome Simmons from the transfer portal.

After landing a commitment from Rivals300 short-term Arizona running back signee Brandon Smith last month, maybe the Ducks aren’t finished quite yet and Jones is another piece Tony Tuioti wants to add to his room to shore up the depth.