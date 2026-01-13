Jamari Johnson Announces Return to Oregon for 2026 Season

Oregon continues to retain key starters from their 2025 roster. On Tuesday morning, tight end Jamari Johnson became the latest of the bunch, announcing his return to Eugene for the 2026 season.

“Let’s run it back Eugene!” Johnson wrote in an Instagram post.

He’s the sixth Oregon player to announce plans to return for next year, joining Iapani ‘Poncho’ Lalolulu, Bear Alexander, A’Mauri Washington, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalalelei.

Johnson transferred from Louisville to Oregon last offseason and had a great year for the Ducks, becoming a key part of the offense in the back half of the season.

The 6-foot-5, 257-pound tight end caught 32 passes for 510 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Not only was Johnson part of what the Ducks did running the ball, he came up with his fair share of clutch passes when the offense needed a play, especially in November when the Ducks were navigating injuries at wide receiver. His top play of the year may have been his one-handed touchdown catch against James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Johnson was so effective in Oregon’s final seven or eight games that there started to be some discussion about him being one of the better tight ends in the country should he declare for this year’s NFL Draft.

Now all eyes are on Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who has yet to make his decision on declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft or returning to Eugene. Sadiq was one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award recognizing the top tight end in college football.

The Ducks’ tight end room should be in great hands either way, as Oregon will return Johnson while adding Penn State transfer Andrew Olesh and 5-star true freshman Kendre’ Harrison to the mix for the 2026 season.

Roger Saleapaga, Oregon’s third tight end from this past season, announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday night.