Jhop's Post-Spring Big Ten Power Rankings
Since everyone else is doing one, I figured I might as well. The Big Ten is one of, if not the most competitive conferences in football. Your season could be one or lost with an injury, having just a bad game on the road, who knows. Your chance at the playoffs could come down to a random tiebreaker between some really good teams.
Of course if you win, you control your own destiny. Which sounds a lot easier than it really is.
I’ve read a lot of Big Ten rankings. Some before and some after the conclusion of Spring ball for most. (Washington’s is Friday night) It feels like most have Ohio State as the team to beat. And typically Oregon next at the No. 2 spot. I think for me you could argue either one and I think the difference between the two is pretty thin. Both are really good teams.
So I’ll offer mine up with that caveat above noting I really see them as 1A and 1B more than anything else. After that, well, pick your poison.
- Oregon – I have the Ducks at No. 1 because I think they are a more complete team than Ohio State. We all watched Ohio State players fill the first round of the NFL draft, the top ten even, and you are going to convince me they are better? I don’t buy it. They are good, but no way they are better. Again, just my two cents.
- Ohio State – Like I said, they are good and the schedule isn’t a killer for them. I will not be remotely surprised if we are watching these two battle for the Big Ten championship at the end of the regular season.
- Indiana – Like Ohio State, I have a tough time believing this is a more talented team than last season. But I do believe in Curt Cignetti and his coordinators and the fact they are incredible coaches. I’m certain they will be good and a team you hate facing. But I do think there is a difference between the two above and Indiana and everyone below.
- Penn State – Yeah I know, I’m crazy right? Well try and convince me there is an easier schedule among the teams in my 3-7 range. No Oregon. No Ohio State for Matt Campbell and his new energy. I think PSU is poised to surprised and might even make it into the playoffs with some luck. Like I said, I know I’m crazy. (But possibly right.)
- USC – I’m an Oregon homer sure but I’m not dumb. This is a HUGE season for Lincoln Riley to quiet the ‘fire Riley’ chants. Which of course have gone away in the offseason once again. He made a move at DC, which might be lateral? If it’s an improvement, I like the fact he returns his quarterback and did recruit some players on the LOS. The schedule isn’t easy but it’s manageable.
- Iowa – Kind of a sneaky pick here. They will be tough each and every week. They will pound you. They will play a consistent level of football. They have Ohio State but they don’t have Oregon or Indiana or Penn State. Watch out for the Hawkeyes.
- Michigan – The only reason I have Michigan even this high is because I believe they made the best hire of the offseason. They will be tough, balanced, disciplined. The problem is they will only go as far as Bryce Underwood takes them. That right there is the gamble for this team. They also have an absolutely BRUTAL schedule with all of my top four teams and Oklahoma.
- Washington – The only reason I have Washington this high is I believe the quarterback they sued into returning is a good player. He will make some plays for UW and probably help them win a game or two they shouldn’t. I don’t think this team overall is better than last year’s team however and that is going to be trouble for Jedd Fisch as he once again tries to get out of Seattle at season’s end.
- UCLA – Yes I’m crazy. Just watch. UCLA will make a surprise run that most don’t see coming. And the schedule isn’t a tough one.
- Illinois – Thought they had a team last year only to disappoint. I don’t think it will happen two years in a row.