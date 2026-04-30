Jhop's Post-Spring Big Ten Power Rankings

Since everyone else is doing one, I figured I might as well. The Big Ten is one of, if not the most competitive conferences in football. Your season could be one or lost with an injury, having just a bad game on the road, who knows. Your chance at the playoffs could come down to a random tiebreaker between some really good teams.

Of course if you win, you control your own destiny. Which sounds a lot easier than it really is.

I’ve read a lot of Big Ten rankings. Some before and some after the conclusion of Spring ball for most. (Washington’s is Friday night) It feels like most have Ohio State as the team to beat. And typically Oregon next at the No. 2 spot. I think for me you could argue either one and I think the difference between the two is pretty thin. Both are really good teams.

So I’ll offer mine up with that caveat above noting I really see them as 1A and 1B more than anything else. After that, well, pick your poison.