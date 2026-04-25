Kansas City Chiefs Draft DB Jadon Canady

Oregon has sent another player into the NFL draft at the start of day three. This time another defensive player.

Oregon safety/nickel Jadon Canady was selected in the fourth round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the No. 109 pick overall in the draft.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder was a transfer portal addition for the Ducks a year ago. He was a valuable addition to this defense exceeding original expectations.

The Sandalwood (Fla.) high school standout committed to Tulane out of high school. After two seasons he transferred to Ole Miss for two years before finishing at Oregon. As a transfer he was ranked as the No. 263 best transfer available.

Canady recorded 39 total tackles last season but had 6 pass deflections and 2 interceptions from his STAR position.