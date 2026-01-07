Kenyon Sadiq: "I was very limited in what I did."

On Tuesday Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq met with media to discuss the upcoming Peach bowl vs Indiana. As you’ll recall, Sadiq was relatively quiet in the loss in October. It was later revealed Sadiq was not 100-percent in that contest.

He talked about having another shot at Indiana and the focus of this team amid some chaos.

On Oregon Regrouping from the Indy Loss:

“Yeah, I kind of like there’s one or two ways you can look at it. I think this year there’s a lot of teams you can look at Penn State, for instance, kind of how they handled the loss. And then you’ve got teams like us, for instance, you know, how we bounced back against Rutgers. So I think that game kind of just, you know, it really says a lot about our team and the maturity and the mindset we had after that game. I think it was good for us in a lot of ways offensively and defensively and I think we handled it a very mature way.”

On Being Limited in First Game:

“Yeah, right. Yeah, I was very limited in what I did, and I think that had an impact on my play and the feel for the offense, you know, as a whole. So, I know this week I think it’s important that I just, you know, keep getting those reps in. So, we’re going to put a different offense, you know, from that game. So, it’s just important to come out there, you know, start fast, play with good chemistry.”

On Playing More 12 Personnel:

“Yeah, I think it allows us to do a lot of things. You know, we don’t just have to be in a physical, you know, 12 personnel set. We can get in 10 and 11 sets as well. So I think that makes it a bit difficult for defenses to figure out what they want to do, whether they want to play in, you know, nickel sets or base sets. So, you know, it gives us a bit of flexibility in a lot of areas.”

On Having a Faster Start vs Indy than Tech:

“Yeah I mean it really comes down to little things. I mean if you watch the film it’s just like one missed block you know that ends up stopping the play. So I mean, it really comes down to little things. I mean, if you watch the film, it’s just like one missed block, you know, that ends up, you know, stopping the play. So, I mean, it’s really just focused on the real technique. You know, Texas Tech was really good players, and the same thing for Indiana.

You know, when it comes down to good on good, it’s the little things like the technique. So, no, it’s just holding in on those little details. I mean, that’ll be the separator.”

On Dante’s Growth:

“Yeah, I think it’s night and day. You know, if you go watch my first Indiana game and you go back to this JMU, which ran a similar scheme, you know, with pressures coming from just about everywhere. I mean, Dante just has a really mature mindset about it. You know, every week he comes in and attacks it, you know, and everyone can see in the building. So, you know, we all trust him. You know, he’s going to get us in the right play, the right check, whatever it is.”

On Indiana Generating TFL’s:

“Yeah. I mean, obviously they have great players. Then second to that, they have great schemes. I mean, when you look at the stems they do, you know, some pressures, all those things, just even players winning their one-on-ones on the edges, edges do a great job. So I think tech was a good game for us. I think they’re the best front in the country. So, you know, getting to look at those guys and hand up to these guys, which is another great unit, I think it’d be good for us.”