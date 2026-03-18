Kenyon Sadiq NFL Draft: Oregon tight end addresses blocking concerns at Pro Day

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq was one of the elite performers at the NFL combine. He impressed NFL scouts with his elite combination of size and speed.

Sadiq has battled through injuries this season. There were multiple games where his availability was in question. He spoke about that and feeling 100-percent healthy ahead of the NFL draft in just over a month.

He was at Oregon’s Pro Day Tuesday and spoke with media following the event.

On Returning to Healthy Status:

“So first of all, just be explosive. Also just run a few routes, you know, feel completely healthy again. Feels really good to go out there and just run pain free.”

On Running his 40 at Combine:

“Yes, that was definitely my goal. I didn’t want to put it out there too much because I don’t have any expectations, but it was definitely unique. Only the 4.3’s can be reached. When I saw the 4.4’s twice in a row, I was pretty disappointed. What I came back with the official 4.3, I was really happy, do that.”

On Facing Eli Stowers at Combine:

“Yes, it was great because we actually trained together at Exo. Firstly, we met him and secondly, we competed with each other there. He’s a great person and it was great to compete against him.”

On ‘Proving’ Himself:

“Yes, I mean, it’s just about proving. I think there are a lot of things I wanted to do this season as far as my health and things like that. I think there is a lot to prove, be it working with the ball or just at work in the position. But even in the run-up to the OTA’s, I have to prove myself.”

On ‘Lack’ of Blocking Ability:

“If they say I’m not a willing blocker, they obviously don’t watch videos. There are a lot of people on Twitter and so on. So I definitely emphasized that in my game. There are definitely areas that are in front of the side, the outside things. I’m definitely thinking about it. So there’s definitely room for improvement, but no, I still think I’m one the best blocking tight ends in the class.”

On NFL Questions:

“Yeah, I mean just see how much I know. I’ve had teams ask me about the quarterback, the running back’s ball work, all that kind of stuff. All these things and I was able to answer them. As I said, it’s really important to know the entire offense, to have a comprehensive picture of it, what’s going on and not just knowing what you’re playing.”

On Drew Mehringer’s Promotion:

“Yes, I think he will definitely do a great job and no one deserves it more than him. I know behind the scenes how hard he worked and how he helped me every day and letting all these guys grow. He develops his guys. So no, I didn’t think it would be scary if he took the reins of the offense.”