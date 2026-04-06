Latest in Oregon Baseball, Softball and Basketball

It was another busy weekend in Oregon athletics. The Ducks returned to the football field for some Spring ball action. Baseball and softball had a mixed week.

While basketball is not currently being played, the transfer portal opens officially at midnight tonight so there will be some activity there for Dana Altman and Kelly Graves.

As usual we don’t track every game of all the sports. But this update can you give a quick overview of where some of Oregon’s other terrific sports are at.

Baseball

It wasn’t a great start to the week for Waz and the boys. The Ducks hosted the University of Portland on Tuesday and lost 3-0. Next was a three-game series at Michigan which opened up with a 10-0 loss, a win and then a loss to drop the series 2-1. That moved the team down in the rankings which they had just climbed last week. Oregon is now the No. 21 team in the D1baseball rankings.

Oregon is 24-8 on the season and 8-4 in conference play.

Next up is a visit to the University of Portland on Tuesday before hosting Nebraska for a three-game series starting on Friday.

Softball

Coach Lombardi caught a bit of a break this week with no games until Friday. Oregon hosted Iowa for a three-game series in which they swept the Hawkeyes with the final game on Sunday. It included a heated 14-13 win on Friday.

This week it’s all quiet for Oregon until Friday where they head to Maryland.

The ladies are 29-9 on the season and 10-2 in conference play.

Softball America has Oregon as the No. 17 ranked team in the country this week.

Men’s Basketball

Dana Altman is looking around at an empty locker room this week. Oregon has effectively cleaned house this offseason and there is no doubt the rebuild is in motion.

Over the weekend, last year transfer Devon Pryor announced he would be exiting the program. It will be very interesting to see what Oregon is able to do in the transfer portal when it officially opens Tuesday. There is no doubt the Ducks have to land some talent to build a competing roster.

This is shaping up to be the most interesting off-seasons under the Dana Altman era.

Women’s Basketball

Kelly Graves doesn’t have a rebuild in progress this offseason. He brings back one of the most talented rosters in the country ahead of next season.

Freshman guard Janiyah Williams announced she will enter the transfer portal.

On the addition front, Graves added a late 2026 signee Kennedy Holman. She was originally signed with Florida but after a coaching change opted to explore other options.

ESPN already has Oregon ranked among the top 20 teams with an early look for next season.