Latest in Oregon Recruiting: Ducks Heating Up

You probably log on to ScoopDuck at times and feel like there is no chance you can catch up on all the news we have flowing. It’s a very important time in the recruiting calendar which feels strange to say in early April. But here we are.

Sometimes the news doesn’t just happen in Eugene. Many of Oregon’s top targets are in the midst of visits to other programs as well. Which can also be newsworthy.

Here is a quick look at some of the top recruiting storylines from the past few days.

Ducks Land DB Commit

Oregon bookended the weekend with defensive commits. On Monday the Ducks went back in to Alabama and pulled Dothan defensive back Ai’King Hall following a visit. The 6-foot, 190-pounder is the No. 9 ranked corner in the 2027 class.

He spoke with our Max Torres about why he picked the Ducks.

And now what’s next at cornerback recruiting for Oregon? Take a look here.

Ducks Land EDGE Commit

On Friday Oregon landed a commitment from four-star EDGE Rashad Streets. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder is the No. 63 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings and No. 9 ranked EDGE. Oregon is going to load up on the defensive line in this cycle and Streets adds to that group.

Oregon now has 7 commits in the 2027 class and the No. 8 ranked class nationally.

Five-Star Set to Return

Quarterback recruiting remains one of the most intriguing positions in any cycle. The Ducks are once again in the hunt for an elite prep quarterback in Chandler (Ariz.) Will Mencl. The No. 1 ranked quarterback in the Rivals rankings. The Ducks are battling Penn State and Auburn currently but will get him back on campus this month. A decision might be getting closer and closer so this visit will be key.

New Team for Four-Star WR/TE Charles Davis

Versatile pass-catcher Charles Davis from Westlake (Calif.) has been linked to Oregon and USC for quite some time. But now a new school, UCLA is entering the picture. Rivals’ Adam Gorney has the latest on where things are going with Davis and why the Bruins are making a move.

Oregon Commit Remains Locked In

Even though Oregon offensive line commit Avery Michael visited Nebraska recently, he remains locked in with the Ducks. In fact, Michael is expected back on campus this month and still feels good about his commitment. While Nebraska remains a threat, it would appear, for now, he’s happy with his commitment.

Tight End Target Gets USC Prediction

USC insider Scott Schrader recently logged a prediction for Grant Union (Calif.) tight end Rahzario Edwards. It was just a prediction made with no real intel following. But it makes sense as Edwards has been viewed as more of a West coast guy. For now, it’s something worth monitoring.

Wide Receiver Target Gets Oregon Prediction

Over on 247Sports, there has been an Oregon prediction for St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) receiver Julius Jones. The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder is the No. 74 ranked player in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was on Oregon’s campus this past week. Max and I will wait before making any predictions of our own but it’s certainly an update worth tracking.