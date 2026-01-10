Live Game Blog No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) clash with the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0, 9-0 Big Ten) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Friday. The winner will punch their ticket to the national championship and a matchup against the No. 10 seeded Miami Hurricanes in the Sunshine State.

Oregon has a chance to avenge their only loss of the year, a 30-20 loss to Indiana at home in Eugene in October.

The Ducks will be without star running back Jordon Davison after he broke his collarbone in the 23-0 Orange Bowl win over Texas Tech. Now they’ll turn to Jay Harris and Dierre Hill Jr. as their running back depth is put to the test.

By: Max Torres Indiana Pick Six | 14:49 1Q Dante Moore’s pass intended for Malik Benson is intercepted by D’Angelo Ponds and returned for a touchdown. Hoosiers take a quick 7-0 lead