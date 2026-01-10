Live Game Blog No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 1 Indiana in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) clash with the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers (14-0, 9-0 Big Ten) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Friday. The winner will punch their ticket to the national championship and a matchup against the No. 10 seeded Miami Hurricanes in the Sunshine State.
Oregon has a chance to avenge their only loss of the year, a 30-20 loss to Indiana at home in Eugene in October.
Top 10
- 1New
Portal Predictions
Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee
- 2Breaking
DJ Lagway
Will continue taking visits
- 3Hot
Trinidad Chambliss
NCAA makes eligibility ruling
- 4
Justice Haynes
Enters the transfer portal
- 5Trending
Targeting Rule
CFB's enforcement is broken
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The Ducks will be without star running back Jordon Davison after he broke his collarbone in the 23-0 Orange Bowl win over Texas Tech. Now they’ll turn to Jay Harris and Dierre Hill Jr. as their running back depth is put to the test.
Stay tuned to ScoopDuck for all the latest updates as the Ducks and Hoosiers collide in an epic rematch.
Indiana Pick Six | 14:49 1Q01/09/2026 06:51:07 PM
Dante Moore’s pass intended for Malik Benson is intercepted by D’Angelo Ponds and returned for a touchdown. Hoosiers take a quick 7-0 lead
01/09/2026 06:49:42 PM
Pregame
Indiana wins the toss and defers to the second half. Oregon will start with the ball.