Live Game Blog No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech in Capital One Orange Bowl
The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) meet in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
Oregon defeated No. 12 seed James Madison 51-34 in the first round in Eugene, while Texas Tech had a bye after winning the Big 12 conference.
Thursday’s matchup is the fourth all-time matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech and first since 2023, when the Ducks defeated the Red Raiders 38-30 in Lubbock.
Halftime in Miami01/01/2026 12:34:04 PM
Oregon leads Texas Tech 6-0 at the half. Texas Tech will receive the second half kickoff.
Oregon field goal | 1:33 2Q01/01/2026 12:23:35 PM
Atticus Sappington’s 39-yard field goal is GOOD. His second field goal of the game. Oregon takes a 6-0 lead over Texas Tech
Texas Tech fumble | 2:41 2Q01/01/2026 12:16:09 PM
Bryce Boettcher forces the fumble on the Texas Tech run and Brandon Finney Jr. recovers. His second takeaway of the day.
Texas Tech Fourth Down stop | 4:08 2Q01/01/2026 12:12:56 PM
Dante Moore rolls out right and his pass is patted down by David Bailey.
Oregon fake punt conversion | 8:33 2Q01/01/2026 12:00:44 PM
James Ferguson-Reynolds finds Teitum Tuioti for an 11-yard gain to convert on fourth down.
Texas Tech missed field goal | 10:53 2Q01/01/2026 11:57:06 AM
Stone Harrington’s 54-yard field goal is NO GOOD. Ducks are able to get off the field after a broken run play on the drive.
Oregon interception | 14:18 2Q01/01/2026 11:49:06 AM
Brandon Finney Jr. jumps the route and picks off Behren Morton’s pass
Teitum Tuioti third down sack | 3:02 1Q01/01/2026 11:38:18 AM
Teitum Tuioti brings down quarterback Behren Morton on third down for a loss of 17 yards. Texas Tech punts the ball back to Oregon.
Oregon turnover on downs | 9:23 1Q01/01/2026 11:34:11 AM
Jordon Davison takes the direct snap for a two-yard loss. Texas Tech will take over at their own 25-yard line.
Texas Tech three-and-out01/01/2026 11:25:58 AM
Oregon forces a three-and-out on Texas Tech’s opening drive
Oregon field goal | 10:41 1Q01/01/2026 11:18:18 AM
Atticus Sappington’s 50-yard field goal is GOOD. Ducks take an opening 3-0 lead over Texas Tech. Oregon was driving down pretty efficiently with Dante Moore finding his tight ends but a third-down sack by David Bailey brought things to a halt.
Texas Tech Wins Coin Toss01/01/2026 11:11:07 AM
Red Raiders defer to the second half and Oregon will receive the opening kick.
Pregame01/01/2026 10:55:04 AM
Oregon 5-star freshman safety Trey McNutt remains a game-time decision, the only real injury we’ve been tracking this week. Running back Jordon Davison and cornerback Theran Johnson not listed on the final availability report after they got shaken up in the first round.