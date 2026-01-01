Live Game Blog No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech in Capital One Orange Bowl

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks (12-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-1, 8-1 Big 12) meet in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl in Miami.

Oregon defeated No. 12 seed James Madison 51-34 in the first round in Eugene, while Texas Tech had a bye after winning the Big 12 conference.

Thursday’s matchup is the fourth all-time matchup between Oregon and Texas Tech and first since 2023, when the Ducks defeated the Red Raiders 38-30 in Lubbock.

By: Max Torres Halftime in Miami Oregon leads Texas Tech 6-0 at the half. Texas Tech will receive the second half kickoff.

By: Max Torres Oregon field goal | 1:33 2Q Atticus Sappington’s 39-yard field goal is GOOD. His second field goal of the game. Oregon takes a 6-0 lead over Texas Tech

By: Max Torres Texas Tech fumble | 2:41 2Q Bryce Boettcher forces the fumble on the Texas Tech run and Brandon Finney Jr. recovers. His second takeaway of the day.

By: Max Torres Texas Tech Fourth Down stop | 4:08 2Q Dante Moore rolls out right and his pass is patted down by David Bailey.

By: Max Torres Oregon fake punt conversion | 8:33 2Q James Ferguson-Reynolds finds Teitum Tuioti for an 11-yard gain to convert on fourth down. OREGON FAKE PUNT 🫢 pic.twitter.com/FpIf3i3wEg — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2026

By: Max Torres Texas Tech missed field goal | 10:53 2Q Stone Harrington’s 54-yard field goal is NO GOOD. Ducks are able to get off the field after a broken run play on the drive.

By: Max Torres Oregon interception | 14:18 2Q Brandon Finney Jr. jumps the route and picks off Behren Morton’s pass

By: Max Torres Teitum Tuioti third down sack | 3:02 1Q Teitum Tuioti brings down quarterback Behren Morton on third down for a loss of 17 yards. Texas Tech punts the ball back to Oregon.

By: Max Torres Oregon turnover on downs | 9:23 1Q Jordon Davison takes the direct snap for a two-yard loss. Texas Tech will take over at their own 25-yard line.

By: Max Torres Texas Tech three-and-out Oregon forces a three-and-out on Texas Tech’s opening drive

By: Max Torres Oregon field goal | 10:41 1Q Atticus Sappington’s 50-yard field goal is GOOD. Ducks take an opening 3-0 lead over Texas Tech. Oregon was driving down pretty efficiently with Dante Moore finding his tight ends but a third-down sack by David Bailey brought things to a halt.

By: Max Torres Texas Tech Wins Coin Toss Red Raiders defer to the second half and Oregon will receive the opening kick.