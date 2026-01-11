Oregon redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Moga will enter the transfer portal. He’s the second quarterback to enter the transfer portal this month after redshirt sophomore passer Austin Novosad elected to move on from the Duck program.

Moga played in three games during his brief career with the Ducks. He completed three of his five total passes for 49 yards.

He signed with Oregon as a 3-star recruit out of Phoenix (Ariz.) Sunnyslope High School in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked the No. 565 prospect nationally, the No. 35 quarterback and the No. 11 prospect in the state of Arizona according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Following Moga’s decision the Ducks are now up to nine total players that will depart from Eugene between the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Cornerback Sione Laulea, safety Kingston Lopa and wide receiver Justius Lowe are a few of the other bigger names that have elected to transfer.

The transfer portal officially closes on January 16.