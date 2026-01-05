Matayo Uiagelelei on Indiana: "This is the best team in the country."

Oregon EDGE Matayo Uiagelelei spoke with media on Monday. He was asked about the defensive performance against Texas Tech. And asked about the defensive line growth since playing Indiana in October.

Its’ clear this team is preparing for a battle in Atlanta. Here are his top comments and the video included below.

On the Big Defensive Performance vs Tech:

“Yeah. I mean, I think just looking back, like we already played this team when we lost and it wasn’t the standard. But just talking about like what it takes to win this game, you know, you can’t take the poisonous pill of success., I mean, yeah, just talking about, like, what we have to do to win and just, like, how much does it mean to us, you know, if we lose or out of seed them.”

On Defensive Line’s Improvements since Indy Round 1:

“I mean, I think we’ve definitely become more mature up front, like trusting the defense, trusting the scheme, you know, not trying to do our own thing. And I think attacking the ball is, like, one of the main things we’ve improved that like in the front and the backers and in the back end, but definitely attacking the ball, just playing more relentless, more physical.”

On Shutout Being a Confidence Boost:

“I mean, yeah. I mean, looking back, it’s definitely cool to watch the film and be like, you know, there’s a few plays where, you know, we could have done better. But, like, overall, like, you know, we dominated them. And that is cool to watch. But at the same time, you know, we are playing, you know, we could have done better. But, like, overall, like, you know, we dominated them. And that is cool to watch.

But at the same time, you know, we are playing, you know, this is the best team in the country. So, you know, this last week kind of stays back there. And now we just focus on Indiana.”

On Kenyon Sadiq:

“Yeah. I mean, we came in, me and him came in the same class. I think we did a lot of stuff together. Like, we were in the same lifting groups and stuff coming in. So I say from the start, you know, he’s definitely not a talkative guy, but I think just his presence, just his presence alone and just how he carries himself, I would say he’s definitely a good leader and one of the main leaders on our team. Just leads by example all the time. And just shows up when he needs to show up, you know.”

On Getting to Mendoza:

“Yeah. I mean, you always want to get pressure on the quarterback. I would definitely say, you know, I would definitely say Mendoza. He’s like, I would say he’s like the most like athletic. You’re not going to, you know, he’s not like the Washington quarterback where he’s like, this guy’s running all over the place. But I will say I think he’s one of the best scramblers in the country just as far as decision-making.

So I think just having a good cage and then cage him in that pocket and pushing that pocket is definitely important.”