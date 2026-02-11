Nine Oregon Football Players Invited to the NFL Combine

A critical component for Dan Lanning has been assembling talent and pushing Oregon to be more of an NFL factory. In his time in Eugene, the Ducks have consistently churned out NFL draft picks.

This year Oregon returned many of its draft pieces for another year in college. Even with Dante Moore, A’mauri Washington and others returning, the Ducks have a lot of players that will get NFL considerations.

Nine players were formally invited to the NFL combine for Oregon. Here they are listed in alphabetical order.

WR Malik Benson – Tough projection, Benson is likely to work his way into a late round selection.

LB Bryce Boettcher – Another tough projection, Boettcher is likely a round 4-6 selection.

DB Jadon Canady – Nobody upped their NFL draft stock more this season. Likely a mid-round pick.

OL Alex Harkey – I’m not sure Harkey will get drafted. If so, expect late.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon – Early word is Pregnon is looking like a round 2-3 pick.

TE Kenyon Sadiq – If Sadiq isn’t drafted in the top ten overall, he will likely come off the board soon after.

DB Dillon Thieneman – Fringe first rounder, likely to be off the board in round two, no later than round three.

RB Noah Whittington – With a strong combine and pro day, Whittington could work into a round 4-6 pick.

OL Isaiah World – Very likely late round pick.

The NFL Scouting combine will once again be held at Lucas Oil stadium in Indianapolis. The event begins February 23. The live coverage will begin on February 26 on the NFL network. There are over 300 participants in this years combine.