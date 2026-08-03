One Oregon Player Listed on 2026 Maxwell Award Watch List

The preseason watch list for the Maxwell award came out Monday morning. This is one of the top awards in college football every year. It honors the best player, regardless of position in the sport. Quarterbacks certainly have a leg up however winning the award.

Last seasons winner was Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Two years ago it was Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The only other non-quarterback winner in the last decade was Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020.

This years list is extensive. However even though a number of programs have multiple players on the list, Oregon only landed a single player on the preseason watch list. As you probably guessed by now it is quarterback Dante Moore.

Last season Dante Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Ducks. That season was enough to cement his status as a top overall NFL draft pick. But the Ducks were able to bring Moore back and expect him to contend for a Heisman trophy among other awards.

Will another Duck make the watch list as its updated later this season?

Some names that could end up on the list include running back Jordon Davison. As a freshmen Davison had a monster for Oregon racking up 667 yards and 15 touchdowns. He'll need to increase his yardage totals which could prove difficult with Oregon's loaded backfield.

Some other names to consider could be wide receivers Dakorien Moore or Evan Stewart. Both have the potential to lead this offense in catches and yards if they can stay healthy and earn the trust of Dante Moore.