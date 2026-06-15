Oregon All-Star Freshman Outfielder Angel Laya Enters the Transfer Portal

Oregon baseball concluded a very good season in a highly competitive Big Ten conference with a loss to Texas in the Super Regionals. Oregon was fueled by a number of freshmen that made huge contributions this season.

With the end of the season however comes of the offseason grind for Mark Wasikowski and his staff. And unfortunately for them it means the transfer portal is open.

On Monday one of those young stars, outfielder Angel Laya made the decision to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

NEW: Oregon OF Angel Laya has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



The freshman All-American hit .296 with 14 HR. https://t.co/N3c1It3cDd pic.twitter.com/MiOWacUtlb — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) June 15, 2026

Laya was one of the real stars of this Oregon baseball team. He had a .296 batting average with an Oregon freshman record 14 homeruns and 47 RBI’s this season.

The 6-foot-3, standout from San Diego (Calif.) Eastlake HS, was nearly named the Big Ten freshman of the year.

Oregon was hoping to hold on to its young nucleus this offseason and build around them for next season. Mark Wasikowski’s job just got a little tougher with the loss of one of his best hitters in the lineup.