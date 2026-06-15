Oregon All-Star Freshman Outfielder Angel Laya Enters the Transfer Portal
Oregon baseball concluded a very good season in a highly competitive Big Ten conference with a loss to Texas in the Super Regionals. Oregon was fueled by a number of freshmen that made huge contributions this season.
With the end of the season however comes of the offseason grind for Mark Wasikowski and his staff. And unfortunately for them it means the transfer portal is open.
On Monday one of those young stars, outfielder Angel Laya made the decision to enter the transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.
Laya was one of the real stars of this Oregon baseball team. He had a .296 batting average with an Oregon freshman record 14 homeruns and 47 RBI’s this season.
- 1New
Big 12 statement on Brendan Sorsby legal case, latest update
- 2
Ranking CFB's top wide receivers enter 2026 season
- 3
SEC head coach rankings
- 4
Fresh college baseball transfer portal intel
- 5
Steve Sarkisian not ruling out Arch Manning for 2027
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The 6-foot-3, standout from San Diego (Calif.) Eastlake HS, was nearly named the Big Ten freshman of the year.
Oregon was hoping to hold on to its young nucleus this offseason and build around them for next season. Mark Wasikowski’s job just got a little tougher with the loss of one of his best hitters in the lineup.