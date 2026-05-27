Oregon and Oregon State will Resume Long-Standing Rivalry

This season Oregon’s schedule will look a little different. Among the many changes in college football have been impacts to schedules around the country. Former Pac-12 schools have been the most impacted.

Oregon and Oregon State are no longer conference opponents. And are only about 45 minutes apart from each other in the same state. There have been some historic games in rivalry formerly known as the “Civil War.” The series started back in 1894. Oregon currently leads the series 69-51-10.

The two teams will not meet this year. They met last September with Oregon blowing out the Beavers 41-7.

It will resume in a four-game series starting on September 16, 2028 in Corvallis. In 2029 Oregon will host Oregon State on September 15.

There is no game scheduled in 2030.

It then resumes again for the season opener in Eugene on August 30, 2031. Lastly a trip to Corvallis on September 11, 2032.

Oregon is currently on a three-game win streak and has won 7 of the last 10 meetings.