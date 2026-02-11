Oregon Announces Football Spring Game Date

I warned you, we will blink and next thing you know is you’ll be right back into Spring football. One of the first big steps is the official announcement of the Spring game.

As usual it will be the last weekend in April on Saturday. April 25 to be exact. The game will kick off at 1 PM PST. If you can’t make it, the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Admission is free but the program urges fans to bring non-perishable food items for donation for the Food for Lane County food Drive.

You can click here if you would like to secure a gameday parking pass. Current 2026 season ticket holders can enter the promo code 26FBSGP upon signing in to receive 25 percent off passes.

You can make it a full game day experience. Oregon baseball AND softball will play games at the conclusion of the Spring game. First pitch is set for 4 PM PST for both squads. Baseball will be hosting Penn State. Softball will be dueling with Ohio State. Tickets are available for both right now.