Oregon Announces Promotions of Chris Hampton and Drew Mehringer as New Coordinators

Dan Lanning‘s coaching tree continues to expand at Oregon with Will Stein and Tosh Lupoi both being hired as head coaches at Kentucky and Cal respectively. As a result, he had to find new coordinators and he didn’t have to look far.

On Thursday Oregon formally announced the promotions of Chris Hampton and Drew Mehringer as the new defensive and offensive coordinators in Eugene.

“Chris and Drew have been tremendous coaches and leaders since joining our program and are more than deserving of taking these next steps in their careers,” Lanning said in a statement. “They have each done an unbelievable job of helping our student-athletes excel both on and off the field. We are thrilled to be able to promote them to our coordinator roles and maintain the momentum we have created as a program and a coaching staff.”

Hampton spent the last season as Oregon’s Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondary Coach and has been on Lanning’s staff since the 2023 season. He has coordinator experience after most recently serving as Tulane’s defensive coordinator in 2022.

Since Hampton arrived at Oregon in 2023, the Ducks are seventh nationally in scoring defense (17.9 PPG) and eighth in passing defense (185.9 YPG). Oregon is also No. 10 among FBS teams in that span in opponent completion percentage (56.6) and No. 7 in opponent passer rating (113.4).

Merhringer has been on Lanning’s staff since the beginning, coming over from New Mexico, where he served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator to coach Oregon’s tight ends.

He’s developed recent Oregon draft picks like Terrance Ferguson and projected first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq. Mehringer was promoted to Oregon’s Co-Offensive Coordinator in March of 2025 leading up the season. He was once the youngest play caller at the Power 5 level when he was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2016.

Since 2022, Oregon’s offense leads the nation in points per game (38.7), touchdowns (283), total yards (2,165) and completion percentage (73.4). In Mehringer’s first season as co-offensive coordinator in 2025, the Ducks rank tied for 10th nationally in points per game (36.9) and 17th in total yards per game (452.2).

Lanning’s decision to promote from within provides stability at Oregon during an era of college football where it’s become incredibly hard to find.