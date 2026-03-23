Oregon Athletics Weekend Recap: Track star wins national award, basketball loss

Another weekend is in the books for Oregon athletics. No, you didn’t miss any football however. The team is on Spring break so you didn’t even miss Spring football practices or recruits being on campus.

But there were some other sporting events with the Spring sports in full swing. Let’s get right into what you might have missed this past week and weekend.

Track and Field

Oregon star Peyton Bair wrapped up a terrific indoor season. He was announced as the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches associations Indoor National Field Athlete of the year. He was the NCAA champion in the Heptathlon. He finished as the No. 6 performer in world history. PR’d in each of the seven heptathlon events.

His brother Gatlin Bair has joined the Oregon team after serving his mission. The former five-star will be at wide receiver for Dan Lanning this season.

Softball

The ladies wrapped up a three game series at Purdue on Sunday. They got the best of the series with a 2-1 finish. They move to 23-8 on the season but are 5-1 in conference play.

Softball America has Oregon listed as the No. 16 ranked team nationally.

They will play a single game with Indiana today (Monday) before starting a three game series at Northwestern Thursday through Saturday.

Baseball

The men nearly swept Northwestern but suffered a tough 10-11 loss in extra innings on Sunday. They finished that series on the better side with 2 wins and a loss.

That moved them to 19-4 on the season with 7 wins against 2 losses in conference play.

Up next is a busy week with two games at UC San Diego starting Tuesday. Then a three-game series at UC Santa Barbara starting Friday.

D1Baseball.com has Oregon ranked at No. 20 nationally this week.

Women’s Basketball

Kelly Graves praised his team for a very strong season finishing with a 23-13 record. On Sunday the run through March Madness ended for the women with a brutal 100-58 loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Overall Graves offered a lot of optimism about his team headed into next season. His biggest task in the offseason will be keeping the nucleus together and filling in around them. A much different process than what Dana Altman faces.

Men’s Basketball

The previously mentioned Dana Altman did not lead his team in any tournament games. However on Monday it was announced three-year forward Kwame Evans Jr. would enter the transfer portal which officially opens on April 7.

Oregon will be in a full-blown rebuild this offseason and Evans’ departure only adds to the rebuild.

Fans are also waiting on a declaration from guard Jackson Shelstad about his plans of his future following his injury this season.