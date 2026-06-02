Oregon Baseball Game Times Set for Austin Super Regional

The Oregon Ducks baseball season continues on. After winning their regional in Eugene over Oregon State, Washington State and Yale, the Ducks will now head to Austin, Texas.

The best of three-game series will see first pitch this Saturday at 5 PM PST. The second game will be Sunday at 6 PM PST. If necessary, game three on Monday will have a first pitch time determined. Every game will stream/air on ESPN.

Texas is the 6 seed with Oregon advancing as the 11 seed in the tournament. There are only 16 teams remaining looking for a chance to advance to the college world series.

Weather appears to be a potential issue this weekend. The forecast is projecting scattered showers and thunderstorms each of the three days. Highs are still projected to be in the upper 80’s each day.

Texas rolled through its regional 3-0 and won by a combined score of 41-7 in those three games. Their bullpen remains well rested. The Horns are 43-13 this season. Oregon is 43-16 on the season.

Texas is a perennial powerhouse in college baseball. The program has been to the college world series 38 times before. Oregon has only made the college world series once before.