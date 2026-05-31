Oregon Baseball One Win Away from Advancing to Super Regional
Oregon baseball has had a great weekend so far. The Ducks opened up the Eugene regional on Friday with a blistering 14-2 win over Yale inside a rowdy PK park.
With the Ducks entering the winners bracket, they next faced Washington State Saturday afternoon. A very tight back-and-forth would head into the 9th inning with Oregon leading Wazzu 1-0. However Naulivou Lauaki would send a shot to right center scoring three more runs for the Ducks.
- 1Live
Elite 11 Finals: Live updates from last day of competition
- 2
Time for SEC to prove it is the best league
- 3
Predictions in for Alabama, Tennessee, more
- 4
Jayden Maiava is fueled by what he hasn't done yet
- 5
Mike Leach makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
On Sunday the Duck will wait for the winner of Oregon State vs Washington State. That game is set for a 1PM pitch. The winner will face the Ducks Sunday evening at 6PM in PK Park.
If Oregon wins, they will head to a Super Regional. If Oregon loses, the two teams will have a rematch on Monday at 1 PM.