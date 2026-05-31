Skip to main content
Oregon
Join Now

Oregon Baseball One Win Away from Advancing to Super Regional

Oregon Duck Washingtonby: Justin Hopkins54 minutes ago

Oregon baseball has had a great weekend so far. The Ducks opened up the Eugene regional on Friday with a blistering 14-2 win over Yale inside a rowdy PK park.

With the Ducks entering the winners bracket, they next faced Washington State Saturday afternoon. A very tight back-and-forth would head into the 9th inning with Oregon leading Wazzu 1-0. However Naulivou Lauaki would send a shot to right center scoring three more runs for the Ducks.

On Sunday the Duck will wait for the winner of Oregon State vs Washington State. That game is set for a 1PM pitch. The winner will face the Ducks Sunday evening at 6PM in PK Park.

If Oregon wins, they will head to a Super Regional. If Oregon loses, the two teams will have a rematch on Monday at 1 PM.

You may also like