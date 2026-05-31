Oregon Baseball One Win Away from Advancing to Super Regional

Oregon baseball has had a great weekend so far. The Ducks opened up the Eugene regional on Friday with a blistering 14-2 win over Yale inside a rowdy PK park.

With the Ducks entering the winners bracket, they next faced Washington State Saturday afternoon. A very tight back-and-forth would head into the 9th inning with Oregon leading Wazzu 1-0. However Naulivou Lauaki would send a shot to right center scoring three more runs for the Ducks.

𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞



Regional championship game against the winner of today's OSU-WSU game. 6:06 p.m. first pitch. #GoDucks



Fanfest👉 3 p.m. (PK Park South Gate)

Watch 👉 https://t.co/XvOP9e9Q2A

Listen 👉 https://t.co/bxMwp3wAcn

Stats 👉 https://t.co/GaBWwiGMmO pic.twitter.com/7pgzx0qzfe — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 31, 2026

On Sunday the Duck will wait for the winner of Oregon State vs Washington State. That game is set for a 1PM pitch. The winner will face the Ducks Sunday evening at 6PM in PK Park.

If Oregon wins, they will head to a Super Regional. If Oregon loses, the two teams will have a rematch on Monday at 1 PM.