Oregon Baseball Season Comes to an End in Austin

On a late night in Austin, Texas, Oregon baseball took the field for the last time this season. Oregon fans were excited to watch the Ducks take on the Horns in the Super regional knowing the series could be pretty special.

Unfortunately for Oregon, Saturday would prove costly as the Ducks fell behind immediately and never recovered. The Ducks are a bit ‘less experienced’ than most in the Super Regionals. Especially considering the youth of this squad. Which is a bonus for next year for Waz returning so much of his top talent. A few additions in the transfer portal could give him another contender in 2027.

Back to Saturday’s regional. Oregon would fall behind 7-0 to Texas by the time the 5th inning ended. Which would ultimately lead to the Ducks first loss of the series with a final score of 11-3. The Ducks were much closer in this game than the score reflected however. Oregon would leave 17 runners on base Saturday night, failing to capitalize on many opportunities.

In the best of three-game series, Oregon found its back to the wall Sunday night. A must-win game to force a third game on Monday.

Within a handful of pitches, Oregon would find themselves down 2-0 in the first two batters with game-opening home runs. It felt like this one was over before it started. And then it got even worse when Oregon fell behind 4-0 in the top of the 2nd inning.

But Oregon would battle back posting three runs to enter the 4th inning and only trail a run. After scoring four runs in the first two innings, Texas would go scoreless the next four innings and the Ducks would take the lead headed into the 8th inning. All Oregon had to do was ride that 5-4 lead for four more outs. However Texas would post two more runs and take a 6-5 lead giving Oregon 6 more outs to tie or take the lead.

The Ducks bats could not get going however and Oregon would end its season Sunday night in Austin.

Texas will now go on to face Georgia in Omaha starting on Saturday in the college world series. The two SEC conference opponents did not square off this season. This will be the 39th appearance in the world series for the Horns.

Oregon should enter next season as one of the top teams in the Big Ten conference. No Big Ten teams advanced to the college world series this year.