Oregon Baseball Wins Critical Series, Prepares for Big Ten Tournament

Oregon baseball has finished its regular season and will now head into the Big Ten tournament. It was a wild one Saturday in Eugene however to end the season. The Ducks and Trojans went extra innings with Oregon pulling off a 6-5 win in the 14th inning. Oregon would win the 3-game series with that win.

The series win for Oregon was important as it likely boosts their RPI enough to host a regional after the Big Ten tournament.

The Ducks enter the tournament as the 3-seed this week. While the tournament begins on Tuesday, Oregon will wait until Friday to play its first game. Oregon could face any of Washington, Rutgers, Ohio State or Michigan depending on the results.

🗣️ @michellachester breaks down everything you need to know about the #B1GBaseball tournament before action starts TOMORROW ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/POBIBntnDu — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 18, 2026

On Monday D1baseball.com released its final regular season rankings. Oregon ended the season as the No. 14 ranked team nationally. UCLA remains the No. 1 team in college baseball. The Ducks finished with a 38-15 overall record and 20-10 in conference play.