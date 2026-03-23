Oregon Basketball Transfer Portal: Kwame Evans Jr. enters portal, tests NBA

Oregon men’s basketball did not make a post-season tournament. And after a dreadful season, Dana Altman had a lot of work to do in the offseason not to have a repeat.

It didn’t start off well however.

Moments ago On3/Rivals basketball reporter Joe Tipton announced Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. will enter the transfer portal. The portal does not officially open until April 7 however. He will also test the NBA waters per Tipton. Logic would suggest his best path to the NBA is playing another season in college.

The 6-foot-10 junior played all three college years at Oregon. This past season he was a key part of the team with injuries plaguing many of his starting teammates throughout the year. He averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Ducks.

Evans along with Jackson Shelstad were/are the biggest question marks for Dana Altman currently in terms of who might return for another season. Shelstad has yet to announce any formal decision on his future.

The Ducks will have a lot of work to do in the portal this offseason. Regardless of Shelstad’s decision, Oregon has a lot of holes to fill on this roster in order to be competitive.

Again the transfer portal does not officially open until April 7. Oregon can be linked to any names that enter the portal unofficially but will not announce any signings until the portal is open.