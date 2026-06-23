Oregon Boasts Elite Overall Ratings on EASports' College Football '27

It’s just a video game. But for a game trying to be as close to the real thing, they take rankings and ratings very seriously.

As you know Dante Moore is featured on the cover of this year’s game along with Curt Cignetti and others. It’s safe to say, traditionally, Oregon is one of the fan favorite teams to play on the game. From the speed of the players, the ability to recruit and more. The Ducks are a hit.

The game just announced some of its top ranked offenses and defenses. And as you might expect, Oregon is elite on both sides of the ball. The Ducks enter this season as one of the favorites to win a national championship.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon is a 91 overall. Which is only a single point behind the Ohio State Buckeyes, the No. 1 offense in the game. Indiana, Texas and Miami round out the top five. There are no other Big Ten teams in the top ten.

On defense, Oregon is just as elite. The Ducks are ranked No. 1 in the game with a 91 overall. Indiana, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and Georgia round out the top five. Ohio State sits in the bottom five of the top ten and is the only other Big Ten team in the top ten of the game.

This would certainly suggest the game thinks Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana are three of the best teams in the country. With all three schools ranked inside the top ten on both sides of the ball.