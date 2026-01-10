Oregon Continues Getting Linked to Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola in Transfer Portal

Oregon Continues Getting Linked to Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola in Transfer Portalby: Max Torres1 hour agomtorressportsRead In AppNebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to throw a pass and offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (69) blocks against the Northwestern Wildcats during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn ImagesOregon's quarterback situation remains unclear for the 2026 season and the Ducks are getting linked to Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal.