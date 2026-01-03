Oregon DB Daylen Austin Enters the Transfer Portal

The Ducks continue to see roster movement as the transfer portal officially opened on Friday. Oregon redshirt sophomore defensive back Daylen Austin has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The 6-foot-1, 199-pound defensive back won’t be with Oregon in the Peach Bowl against Indiana as their College Football Playoff run continues.

The defensive back appeared in 13 games for the Ducks this year, primarily playing nickel and special teams. In 2025 he recorded 10 total tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass breakups.

Austin finishes his three-year Oregon career with 23 total tackles, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss. He signed with the Ducks as a 4-star prospect from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly High School in the 2023 recruiting class.

He’s the 11th Oregon player to enter the transfer portal and the second on Friday after running back Jay Harris opted to move on from the program.

Austin is the latest in a wave of defensive back departures from the Oregon secondary. He follows cornerback Sione Laulea, cornerback Jahlil Florence, cornerback Dakoda Fields, safety Kingston Lopa and safety Solomon Davis, who have all entered the transfer portal.